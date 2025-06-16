Two skydivers who died at Dunkeswell Aerodrome named by police

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two skydivers who died at an aerodrome in Devon have been named by police.

Emergency services were called to the area of Dunkeswell Aerodrome at about 1pm on Friday, following concerns for the welfare of two people.

The two skydivers were both confirmed dead at the scene and their families were informed.

They have now been named as Belinda Taylor, 48, from Totnes, Devon, and Adam Harrison, 30, from Bournemouth, Dorset.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Enquiries remain ongoing by police, British Skydiving and East Devon District Council Environmental Health and Safety Office.”

In a statement issued on Sunday, SkyDiveBuzz Dunkeswell said it was “heartbroken” by the incident and was fully co-operating with the investigation.

It said: “We are heartbroken to confirm that an incident occurred on Friday, resulting in the tragic loss of two lives. Our deepest condolences go out to the families, friends, and everyone affected by this devastating event.

“As per standard procedure, the relevant authorities were contacted immediately, and the appropriate investigation protocols were initiated without delay. A British Skydiving Board of Inquiry will now investigate the accident.

“Once complete, a report – including conclusions and any recommendations – will be submitted to the coroner, the police, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the British Skydiving Safety & Training Committee (STC), and other relevant bodies.

“Safety is, and always has been, our top priority. We are fully co-operating with the investigation and continue to uphold the highest possible standards in everything we do.

“No further details will be provided at this time. We respectfully ask for privacy for all those affected, including our team, during this incredibly difficult time.”

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed that it was aware of the incident but could not comment further due to the ongoing investigation.

A spokesperson added: “We will work closely with the relevant authorities to understand what happened and are awaiting the report into the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or online, quoting the reference number 50250150193.