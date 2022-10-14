Devon and Cornwall Police put into special measures over performance concerns

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Devon and Cornwall Police have been put into special measures by the police watchdog amid concerns over its performance.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services said the force will now face a so-called “enhanced level of monitoring” by inspectors.

The body continuously monitors the performance of forces in England and Wales. When concerns arise from its inspections, forces are moved into what is called the “engage” process, known as being placed in special measures.

The decision was made because, according to the watchdog, the force is unable to adequately manage registered sexual and violent offenders which means an “increasing risk of further offending may not be identified.”

The force also does not answer, respond to, emergency or non-emergency calls within adequate timeframes, and too many calls are abandoned, according to the watchdrog.

Identification of repeat and vulnerable callers is missed by officers, and callers are not always given the appropriate advice on preservation of evidence or crime prevention.

Devon and Cornwall Police is also not always recording crime against vulnerable victims and its crime recording has “deteriorated.”

Inspector of constabulary Wendy Williams said: “We move police forces into our enhanced level of monitoring, known as Engage, when a force is not responding to our concerns, or if it is not managing, mitigating or eradicating these concerns. The Engage process provides additional scrutiny and support.

“Devon and Cornwall Police has been asked to urgently produce an improvement plan and will meet regularly with our inspectors. We will work closely with the force to monitor its progress against these important and necessary changes.”

Members of police staff operate the 999 emergency phone lines in the control room at Exeter Police HQ, Devon (PA)

More details on the concerns which prompted the decision will be published in an inspection report next year.

The force joins six others which are currently in special measures, including the Metropolitan Police.

Jim Colwell, the temporary Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police, said the force takes the findings “very seriously” and remains “committed to delivering the excellent policing service our communities deserve”.

Members of Devon and Cornwall Police firearms team on the firing range at the force headquarters in Exeter (PA)

He added: “We fully accept the findings of the HMICFRS inspection. I understand that these findings may cause concern in our communities and we are committed to delivering improvements. We have already commenced action in all three of these areas following the Inspectorate’s initial inspection in January.

“Whilst there are improvements we must make; I am extremely proud that Devon and Cornwall remain the second safest counties in the country and this is testament to the hard work of all our officers, staff and volunteers. Protecting victims of crime remains our priority as we strive to meet our mission for world-class policing and to provide the best possible service for our communities.”