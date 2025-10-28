No children in schools where there are concerns over building safety – DfE

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There are no children learning in schools at the moment where the Department for Education (DfE) is worried about safety, MPs have been told.

The Education Select Committee has been told early findings from DfE research into school buildings suggest there are no more systematic issues across the school estate from system builds like reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).

However, research findings show deterioration of school buildings because of lack of maintenance, said Dr Jonathan Dewsbury, DfE’s director of education estates and net zero.

“The Government recognises that this is a major challenge,” DfE minister Josh MacAlister told the committee on Tuesday.

“There are no children in schools at the moment where we’re worried about safety, but it is a risk for the department and our capital projects, which means that we’re putting in the money trying to manage it proactively,” he added.

In the wake of the Raac crisis, the DfE has spent £5 million on research into the condition of school buildings, which is due to conclude in spring 2026, Dr Dewsbury said.

“The early findings of that research are showing there are no systematic issues across the education estate from system builds,” he told MPs.

“What it does show is deterioration of the education estate, which is shown from our published condition data collection as well, due to a lack of maintenance.”

The committee was hearing evidence on progress addressing the Raac crisis in schools.

On Tuesday, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said all schools with Raac that are not going to be rebuilt should have the crumbly concrete removed by the end of this Parliament.

Those scheduled for rebuilding under the Government’s School Rebuilding Programme should also be in delivery by the end of this Parliament, she added.

Raac has been permanently removed from 62 out of 237 schools and colleges that had the concrete confirmed so far.

NAHT school leaders’ union general secretary Paul Whiteman welcomed the progress, but said “there clearly remains some way to go”.

“The issues with the school estate are not just about Raac. We hear of issues with leaking roofs, children learning in draughty portable cabins, and even school dinners being served in corridors,” he added.

The Government allocated £2.4 billion in 2025/26 to improve the condition of the school and college estate.

However, the National Audit Office previously reported the DfE had recommended in 2020 that it would need £5.3 billion in funding annually to maintain schools and mitigate the most serious risks of building failure.

Asked at the committee session whether maintenance funding across schools is going to be sufficient, Mr MacAlister said spending will rise to “about £3 billion” over the next 10 years.

“Overall capital spending in today’s prices will in 26/27 hit just over £8 billion, which is a considerable investment,” he added.

“The last time we came anywhere close to that level was 2008/09.

“So when you look at back over the last 14, 15 years, there have been prolonged periods of under-investment in capital, and that ultimately catches up with you.

“It becomes more expensive than to fix things, and we are ramping up the capital spend.

“And I appreciate people may always want it to be higher, but we have prioritised schools alongside other crucial infrastructure for the country, over and above other choices, precisely because education is a top priority for the Government.”