Government set to introduce compulsory reading test at 13

The Government is set to introduce compulsory reading tests for 13-year-olds as part of its upcoming Schools White Paper.

Students would sit the test at the end of Year 8, Schools Week and The Times reported, and the results would be shared with the Government and Ofsted.

One teaching union warned that students “categorically do not need” another national test to assess progress.

A Department for Education (DfE) spokesperson said: “Reading holds the key to the rest of the curriculum, with pupils who struggle to read so often struggling across the board – particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“Our forthcoming White Paper will set out an ambitious vision to make sure every young person, wherever they grow up, has the opportunity to succeed.”

The reading test results would not be published in league tables, but may potentially be shared with parents.

Teaching unions warned the new test must not end up becoming another way schools are measured.

“Any caveats suggesting the results will only be published nationally are effectively meaningless,” said Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the NEU.

“There’s nothing to stop future governments publishing them school-by-school, allowing Ofsted to use them or encouraging leaders to focus on them, all of which would lead to the same consequences we see wherever national test data exists – punitive labelling of schools, narrowing curriculum and increased stress and workload for staff and students.”

Many schools already assess Year 8 pupils to check for learning gaps, unions added.

Schools “categorically do not need another national test to identify which students need more support or intervention”, Mr Kebede said.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said the union can see how the introduction of a compulsory test may help to support schools having a consistent approach to reading progress.

“However, it is important that this does not end up becoming another accountability measure – either through the publication of results or as part of Ofsted inspections,” he added.

“Even if there are assurances from this Government, school leaders may well be uneasy about what future governments might do with these tests once they’re established. They’ve been bitten too many times.”

Pupils currently sit their Sats (standard attainment tests) at the end of Year 6, which contain a reading paper, and have a phonics screening check in Year 1.

There are currently no standardised tests in Year 8.

Sarah Hannafin, head of policy for school leaders’ union NAHT, said introducing a statutory reading test in year 8 “would be unnecessary, distracting and not a good use of money when funding is tight for schools”.

Ms Hannafin urged the Government to wait until the final recommendations from the curriculum review are published to announce changes.

The Government’s Schools White Paper is expected to be published later this year, as well as the final report from the curriculum review.

The most recent survey by the National Literacy Trust found pupils reported their enjoyment of reading has fallen to its lowest level for two decades.

The DfE said it has committed almost £30 million to help improve reading and writing.