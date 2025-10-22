School breakfast clubs to get £200 supermarket gift vouchers and free delivery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Schools on the Government’s free breakfast programme will be able to access supermarket gift vouchers and free delivery to help them provide the service.

The Department for Education (DfE) has announced partnerships with Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Weetabix and Magic Breakfast to provide the first 750 free breakfast clubs with discount offers.

Sainsbury’s will provide a £200 gift card for each school in the programme while Morrisons will offer schools a free delivery pass.

From Weetabix, clubs will get a discount of up to 15% on Ready Brek and Weetabix when purchased from selected wholesalers. And Magic Breakfast will offer a range of discounted products inclusive of delivery.

Rick Weights, head teacher of Saxon Federation of CE Primary Schools in Monk Fryston, North Yorkshire, said the discounts will make the “world of difference” to the sustainability of the school’s breakfast club.

“For us, as a rural school of 41 pupils, the high delivery costs for fresh food every week made it difficult to run a club so I’m incredibly excited about the free delivery Morrisons will offer,” he said.

“We will be able to utilise the savings made into improving the menu options for our children, providing a wider selection of healthy food. This will make our breakfast club even better.”

From April 2026, 2,000 new schools will join the DfE’s free breakfast club scheme.

The new partnerships will enable the schools to serve more affordable, varied breakfast options, the DfE said.

Mary Cummins, business manager of The Oaks Primary School in Birmingham, said the school switched to ordering its breakfast club provisions via online supermarket deliveries to get better value after children said they would like fruit with their breakfast.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “We’re rolling out free breakfast clubs, and now we’re going further. By joining forces with some of Britain’s most-loved food brands, we are making our offer bigger and better – backing our schools, supporting families, and ensuring every child gets the best start in life.”