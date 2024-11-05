Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A suspected Russian arson attack on a DHL warehouse in Birmingham was a test run for future attacks on the US, Polish officials have said, after arresting some of the alleged criminals involved.

British counter-terrorism officers, working alongside European partners, are investigating the explosion of a device on 22 July at a warehouse in Minworth. Nobody was injured in the fire.

But after another attack that same month involving an incendiary device in a DHL warehouse in Leipzig, Germany, investigators said the parcel only narrowly missed igniting while on board an aircraft, which could have caused fatalities.

In the months after the fires, intelligence agency chiefs, including both the head of MI6 and MI5, warned that their Russian counterparts were carrying out a range of attacks in Europe, including arson and sabotage.

Poland’s National Prosecutor’s Office announced they have arrested four people in connection with the fires and charged them with participating in sabotage or terrorist operations on behalf of a foreign intelligence agency.

They added they did not believe the fires had been the ultimate end goal of alleged arsonists.

“The group’s goal was also to test the transfer channel for such parcels, which were ultimately to be sent to the United States of America and Canada,” the prosecutor’s office said.

They declined to name who was orchestrating the group’s efforts. On Monday, Counter Terrorism Policing said the arrests were not carried out as part of its investigation.

But the head of Poland’s foreign intelligence agency, Pawel Szota, blamed Russian spies. He added that if the devices had exploded on an airborne plane, it would have represented a major escalation in Moscow’s campaign against the West.

“I’m not sure the political leaders of Russia are aware of the consequences if one of these packages exploded, causing a mass casualty event,” he told the Wall Street Journal.

The US publication also reported that Lithuanian police arrested a man believed to have sent four incendiary devices, including two from a DHL shop in the capital of Vilnius.

Investigators said they believed he was being used as a proxy by Russian spy forces, adding that he had been picked up using a false name.

The Kremlin denied involvement in the attacks.