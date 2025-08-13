UK landmine charity wins global humanitarian prize

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A UK-based charity in a “desperate race” to save people from landmines has won a global humanitarian prize for its work.

The Mines Advisory Group (MAG) has been selected as the 2025 recipient of the Conrad N Hilton Humanitarian Prize, an annual award which honours a non-profit organisation leading efforts to alleviate human suffering.

The group, set up in 1989 in Cockermouth, Cumbria, and now based in Manchester, has worked in more than 70 countries across the world to clear and raise awareness of landmines, as well as being part of international efforts to stop the use of the explosives.

Bosses say their work is more important than ever as new and ongoing conflicts have led to a spike in the number of landmine casualties.

MAG chief executive Darren Cormack said eight out of 10 people killed or injured by landmines were civilians and 40% were children.

He said: “Predominantly, civilians are most at risk where landmines and unexploded ordnance litter communities.

“They pose an immediate risk to life and limb in contexts where war is ongoing, so Syria, Gaza, Sudan, Myanmar, Ukraine, and we’re in a desperate race really to get safety messages to those communities who are at risk, to avoid the risk and to clear the landmines and unexploded ordnance from harm’s way.”

The group was part of the International Campaign to Ban Landmines, backed by Princess Diana, which in 1997 was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for its work.

Their campaign led to the Ottawa Treaty, an international convention banning landmines, but, some countries are planning to withdraw from the agreement.

Mr Cormack said the treaty was “one of the most successful instruments of international humanitarian law” and the group believed it was “vitally important” it was maintained.

He said: “We have seen that it is an effective way of ultimately protecting civilians who are at risk many, many years after conflicts have ended.

“Yes, there are pressures right now that some states are certainly under and we’re seeing that in Europe and the Baltic states – Poland, Ukraine – who are considering withdrawing.

“Our position is we would regret that and believe it is something that should be upheld.”

Executive director of MAG US, Shari Bryan, said: “As levels of conflict rise across the world and as several countries have expressed intent to exit the Ottawa Treaty amidst escalating conflict in eastern Europe, our work has never been more important.”

The prize of three million dollars (£2.2 million) will support MAG’s work, which has a community-centred approach, with the majority of its 5,500 staff coming from areas affected by conflict.

Mr Cormack said: “Too often we’re in a race to find a landmine before a child does and what this funding will enable us is to find different ways of potentially doing what we do.”

Peter Laugharn, president and chief executive of the Conrad N Hilton Foundation, said: “The selection of the Mines Advisory Group as this year’s Hilton Humanitarian Prize recipient serves as a reminder that compassion and peace should still be at the top of our global agenda.

“Through its extraordinary efforts to help communities return to safety and prosperity after conflict, the Mines Advisory Group exemplifies the kind of humanitarian excellence our prize has sought to celebrate and inspire over the last three decades.”

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “Landmines kill indiscriminately and remain lethal long after conflicts are over, so I was privileged to see how the Mines Advisory Group are tackling this critical issue first-hand during my visit to Laos last year.

“Their expert teams not only clear landmines but also run life-saving educational programmes for returning communities to reduce the risk of injury or death.

“It is a source of great pride to see a UK-based organisation receive this prestigious prize, and to support their vital work in this time of conflict and geopolitical instability.”

A prize ceremony will be held in New York in October.