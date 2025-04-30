Gianni Versace exhibition to feature pieces worn by Princess Diana and Kate Moss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A retrospective exhibition of the work of Gianni Versace is to feature 450 items from the fashion designer’s career, including clothes worn by Princess Diana, Kate Moss and Sir Elton John.

The Gianni Versace Retrospective, held at Arches London Bridge, will also feature pieces worn by the likes of Naomi Campbell, George Michael and Liz Hurley, many of which have never been displayed before, when it opens on July 16.

It will also look at the way Versace’s work was inspired by London, and Versace’s friendship’s with Sir Elton and Diana, with 21 collections from Spring/Summer 1988 to Autumn/Winter 1997-1998 on display.

Liz Koravos, managing director of Arches London Bridge, said: “Arches London Bridge is delighted to host this opulent journey through the life and career of Gianni Versace.

“As a genius of his time, it’s fascinating to see these incredible collections assembled under the curved arches of the venue.

“Gianni Versace ties to so much in modern culture and his legacy is enduring, a mark of a talented designer.

“Versace was a pioneer in collaborative art, something that is commonplace these days. The crossover between fashion, music, pop culture, fine art, antiquities, sculpture and the rise of the supermodel is all encapsulated in his work.

“The biggest collection of vintage Versace to ever visit the UK will give visitors a kaleidoscopic view of the 90s. It’s not to be missed.”

Tickets will go on general sale on May 21, with a pre-sale being held beforehand.

Versace was murdered in 1997, leaving his sister Donatella to shape the brand’s modern identity. She stepped down from her role as chief creative officer in March this year, being replaced by Dario Vitale.

In recent years the brand has created designs beloved by the likes of Dua Lipa, Angelina Jolie and Sabrina Carpenter.