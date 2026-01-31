Burrows makes party unity plea as he denies having ‘difficult meeting’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Jon Burrows has said it is important that the party now unites.

Mr Burrows denied there had been a difficult meeting with an MLA, but stated he believed in having “frank and candid” conversations.

The new leader addressed rumours of dissent among his team of MLAs about his rise to the leadership, which was ratified at a party meeting on Saturday.

He said: “I was delighted to see a packed room today, every seat was filled, there were councillors, Lords, a member of Parliament and MLAs, and a lot of enthusiasm from our members.

“I was unanimously returned with Diana (Armstrong, new deputy leader) with very strong support.

“I was pleased to see a great attendance today. It is important that we unite.

“The public do want to see the Ulster Unionist Party cohesive, united and going forward to deliver for them.

“We need to get more cohesive. Unity is not just about disagreeing on big choices, unity is actually about how you work as a team, that all your component parts are working well together.

“If we need to do things differently we will, this is a new chapter.”

Asked about potential opposition from some MLAs, he said: “I am sure there is a diversity of views within our party on many different issues.

“You will have to address that with the MLAs.

“What I have said is very clear, we have been unanimously returned and I value every single one of my colleagues.

“I was very clear with the media that any claims that there was briefing against colleagues coming from my camp was completely incorrect.

“I have been gracious about every colleague because that is the way we should treat each other, with courtesy, fairness and respect.

“We now need to move forward and unite.”

Mr Burrows denied he had had a “difficult meeting” with Upper Bann MLA Doug Beattie in recent weeks.

He said: “We have honest and frank meetings in our party all the time.

“One of the leadership styles I have is open, honest and direct.

“I think that is a healthy culture in an organisation.

“I am sure, like any organisation, we will have frank and candid conversations, but calling them difficult? No.”