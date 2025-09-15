Top Starmer aide quits Government after ‘appalling’ remarks about Diane Abbott

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A senior aide to Sir Keir Starmer has resigned from his Downing Street job after derogatory sexual remarks he made about Diane Abbott came to light.

Paul Ovenden, No 10’s director of strategy, discussed the veteran MP in a series of messages in 2017, which have been published by ITV News.

Mr Ovenden, a former journalist and Labour press officer, said he was bringing forward his already-planned decision to leave Government this year in order to avoid “distracting” from its “vital work”.

The top aide, said by some Westminster watchers to be among those closest to the Prime Minister, is the third figure at the heart of Government to have made an exit in recent weeks.

Angela Rayner stood down from her roles as deputy prime minister, housing secretary, and Labour deputy leader in a row over tax paid on her seaside home, and Lord Peter Mandelson was sacked as ambassador to Washington by the Prime Minister for his links to the paedophile US financier Jeffrey Epstein.

A series of messages published by ITV show Mr Ovenden talking with a colleague about a game of “shag, marry, kill” involving Ms Abbott, from when he worked as a Labour press officer in 2017.

He described a conversation from the previous evening as “outrageous” to his co-worker in the stream of messages.

A No 10 spokesperson condemned the remarks made by Mr Ovenden.

The spokesperson said: “These messages are appalling and unacceptable. As the first black woman to be elected to Parliament, Diane Abbott is a trailblazer who has faced horrendous abuse throughout her political career. These kinds of comments have no place in our politics.”

In a statement, Mr Ovenden said: “I am accused of eight years ago as a junior press officer sharing with a female colleague the details of a silly conversation that I was party to with other female staff members.

“Before summer, I had announced to some of my colleagues my intention to leave Government. Though the messages long pre-date my current employment and relationship with the Prime Minister, I’ve brought forward my resignation to avoid distracting from the vital work this Government is doing to positively change people’s lives.

“As an adviser, my duty is to protect the reputation of the Prime Minister and his Government.”

Ms Abbott was contacted for comment.