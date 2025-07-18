‘Not true’ that Labour wants Diane Abbott out, minister says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A minister denied Diane Abbott’s assertion that the Labour leadership wants her out of the party following her suspension after she doubled down on comments about racism.

Exchequer secretary to the Treasury James Murray said it was “absolutely not the case” that Number 10 had wanted to remove the whip, which the Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP lost on Thursday.

Ms Abbott was previously suspended from the party after she suggested in 2023 that Jewish, Irish and Traveller people experience prejudice, but not racism.

She later apologised for the remarks and was readmitted just in time to stand as the Labour candidate in her seat at the general election last year.

But in an interview broadcast this week, Ms Abbott, the Mother of the House who has represented her constituency since 1987, said she did not regret the incident, which led to a second suspension.

Following her suspension, Ms Abbott told BBC Newsnight: “It is obvious this Labour leadership wants me out.”

“That’s absolutely not the case,” Mr Murray told Times Radio on Friday morning.

“What’s happened is Diane has made some comments which come on the back of previous comments which she made and for which she apologised some time ago.”

He added that there was an internal investigation and “we now need to let this process play out” so it can be resolved “as swiftly as possible”. It comes after Sir Keir Starmer stripped the whip from four other Labour MPs for “persistent breaches of discipline” as the Prime Minister seeks to reassert his grip on his back benches following a rebellion over welfare reform.

“Diane Abbott has been administratively suspended from the Labour Party, pending an investigation. We cannot comment further while this investigation is ongoing,” a Labour spokesperson said on Thursday.

Ms Abbott later said: “It is obvious this Labour leadership wants me out.

“My comments in the interview… were factually correct, as any fair-minded person would accept.”

The original comments in 2023 were in a letter to The Observer newspaper, and she withdrew the remarks the same day and apologised “for any anguish caused”.

In the interview with BBC Radio 4’s Reflections programme, she was asked whether she looked back on the incident with regret.

“No, not at all,” she said.

“Clearly, there must be a difference between racism which is about colour and other types of racism, because you can see a Traveller or a Jewish person walking down the street, you don’t know.

“You don’t know unless you stop to speak to them or you’re in a meeting with them.

“But if you see a black person walking down the street, you see straight away that they’re black. There are different types of racism.”

She added: “I just think that it’s silly to try and claim that racism which is about skin colour is the same as other types of racism.”

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner was asked if she was disappointed by the comments.

“I was. There’s no place for antisemitism in the Labour Party, and obviously the Labour Party has processes for that,” she told The Guardian newspaper.

“Diane had reflected on how she’d put that article together, and said that ‘was not supposed to be the version’, and now to double down and say ‘Well, actually I didn’t mean that. I actually meant what I originally said’, I think is a real challenge.”

Ms Abbott entered Parliament in 1987 and holds the honorary title of Mother of the House.

Her suspension comes in the same week that Sir Keir carried out a purge of troublesome backbenchers following a revolt over planned welfare reforms which saw the Government offer major concessions to rebels.

Rachael Maskell, who spearheaded plans to halt the Government’s Bill, had the whip suspended alongside Neil Duncan-Jordan, Brian Leishman and Chris Hinchliff.

Party sources said the decision to suspend the whip was taken as a result of persistent breaches of discipline rather than a single rebellion.