Britain has agreed to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius to secure the future of a secretive military base in the Pacific Ocean.

The government on Thursday said it would recognise the sovereignty of Mauritius over the archipelago under a new agreement, which also secures the rights of Britain to operate a military base at Diego Garcia for at least the next 99 years.

The Foreign Office said the status of the base will be undisputed and legally secure following a political agreement between the two countries.

David Lammy said the future of the Diego Garcia base was ‘under threat’ ( PA Wire )

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the government had “inherited a situation where the long-term, secure operation of the Diego Garcia military base was under threat”.

He added: “Today’s agreement secures this vital military base for the future.

“Our deal, supported by our US partners, will protect international security, close a potential illegal migration route, and avert threats to peace and prosperity in the Indian Ocean.”

Joe Biden welcomed the agreement as a “clear demonstration that through diplomacy and partnership, countries can overcome long-standing historical challenges to reach peaceful and mutually beneficial outcomes”.

The US President said the Diego Garcia military base plays a “vital role” in US national, regional and global security and the deal secures its operation for a century.

But Tory leadership hopefuls reacted furiously, with Robert Jenrick saying: “It’s taken three months for (Sir Keir) Starmer to surrender Britain’s strategic interests.

“This is a dangerous capitulation that will hand our territory to an ally of Beijing.”

Meanwhile James Cleverly, a former foreign secretary, said: “Weak, weak, weak! Labour lied to get into office. Said they’d be whiter than white, said they wouldn’t put up taxes, said they’d stand up to the EU, said that they be patriotic. All lies!”

Fellow Tory leadership candidate Tom Tugendhat said: “This is a shameful retreat undermining our security and leaving our allies exposed.”

There is a joint UK-US military base on Diego Garcia, one of those in the cluster of Indian Ocean islands that make up the Chagos Islands (US Dept of Defence/PA) ( PA Media )

Negotiations have been going on for two years, kicking off under Mr Cleverly as foreign secretary, and the majority of talks were held under the Conservative government.

Diego Garcia is a remote island in the Indian Ocean strictly out of bounds to most civilians. On a rare visit a BBC reporter described it as a secretive UK-US military base shrouded for decades in rumour and mystery.

Chagossians were forced to leave the central Indian Ocean territory by 1973 to make way for the military base.

The expulsions are regarded as one of the most shameful parts of Britain’s modern colonial history and Chagossians have spent decades fighting to return to the islands.

The United Nations’ highest court, the International Court of Justice, previously ruled the UK’s administration of the territory was "unlawful" and must end.

A protest by people from the Chagos Islands in Trafalgar Square, London, in 2018

The Foreign Office said the agreement is subject to a treaty and supporting legal instruments being finalised, adding that both sides have committed to complete this as quickly as possible.

A Downing Street spokesman said Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer spoke to his Mauritius counterpart, Pravind Jugnauth, on Thursday morning.

The spokesman said: "The leaders began by welcoming the political agreement achieved today between the UK and Mauritius on the exercise of sovereignty over the Chagos archipelago after two years of negotiations.

"The Prime Minister reiterated the importance of reaching this deal to protect the continued operation of the UK/US military base on Diego Garcia.

"He underscored his steadfast duty to national and global security which underpinned the political agreement reached today."

In a joint statement, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius and Sir Keir Starmer hailed the historic political agreement on the exercise of sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago.

They said the deal will secure the effective operation of the key base on Diego Garcia. And they said Mauritius will now be free to implement a resettlement scheme for displaced Chagossians.

The statement added: “The treaty will address wrongs of the past and demonstrate the commitment of both parties to support the welfare of Chagossians.

“In resolving all outstanding issues between the United Kingdom and Mauritius, the treaty will open a new chapter in our shared history, one which will continue to be based on mutual respect and trust as close Commonwealth partners committed to the security and prosperity of the Indian Ocean Region. “