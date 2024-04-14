Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of an eight-year-old boy killed in a car accident while riding his toy scooter have described him as “the light of our village”.

Lennix Sutcliffe was playing in a quiet cul-de-sac in the Wiltshire village of Dilton Marsh on Saturday afternoon, the hottest day of the year so far, “taking every ounce of enjoyment that life offered”, his parents said.

But Lennix, who was playing on a small scooter, was fatally injured by a car as its driver pulled into a driveway on Woodland View, according to Wiltshire Police.

The young boy was unable to be saved and died at the scene, police said.

The force’s serious collision investigation team is looking into the fatal incident, and has asked anyone who can assist their enquiries to come forward.

In a tribute issued on Sunday evening, his parents Jackie and Chris described Lennix as a child who “simply loved life”.

“Our Lennix was always playing, a happy go lucky child who was loved by everyone and who loved everyone,” their statement said.

“He simply loved life and was the light of our small village. He loved Pokémon and his favourite character was Charizard. He was playing today, just playing, taking every ounce of enjoyment that life offered.

Lennix’s parents issued a photo of him wearing a Pokemon t-shirt ( Wiltshire Police/Family Handout )

“We as a family are now coming together to support one another. We ask our community to provide us both time and space in the days, weeks and months ahead of us.”

Police have requested that the family’s privacy is respected as they attempt to come to terms with their loss, and said the force’s enquiries into the collision remain ongoing.

The force said Lennix “was fatally injured while on a low down scooter/toy on Woodland View at around 4:30pm on Saturday when a driver was pulling into a driveway”.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote log number 218, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111