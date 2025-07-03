Shocked fans share Jota grief at Anfield

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shocked and grief-stricken Liverpool fans have flocked to the home of the Reds to lay flowers outside Anfield for their fallen hero Diogo Jota.

A steady stream of hundreds of supporters passed the Liverpool flag, lowered to half-mast outside the famous old stadium, before making their way to an impromptu shrine outside the Main Stand.

The area quickly became a sea of red and white flowers, scarves and shirts, a single blue Everton shirt amongst them, a tribute from a fan of their city rivals.

Many supporters stood sombrely in silence, wiping away tears, others swapping happy memories about times the striker had scored to the delight of the Kop.

Fighting back tears, John Lynch, 64, from Liverpool, said: “I got the news this morning by text. Devastated. You know to lose a life so young but at Liverpool, we are all one, we’re family.

“And when something like this happens, it’s devastating. We were all looking forward to the new season.

“I’ve just been standing by the players’ entrance where the coach comes in, thinking, he will never go through there again.”

Mr Lynch said he expects fans from some of the Reds biggest rivals, Everton, Manchester United and Manchester City, to come to Anfield to lay flowers.

He added: “At time like this, football goes out the window. They’ll all turn up and pay their respects.”

Nisha Abraham, 21, from Malaysia but studying a law degree in Liverpool, said she felt compelled to come down to Anfield after hearing the news in a call from her mother back home on the other side of the world.

“I had to,” Ms Abraham said.

“It’s almost like a family member to us. How can I not come here and pay my respects? So, I’ve brought a bouquet of flowers.

“I was lying in bed and my mother called me on the phone. And I sprung out of bed and I was in utter shock, I kept saying, ‘What? What?’

“We have a huge following of Liverpool in Malaysia, we have a very big fan base.”

Also clearly emotional was Callum Sullivan, 24, from Walton, Liverpool, who said: “I found out this morning, my dad phoned me, he said, ‘Have you heard the news?’

“Like me thinking Liverpool have just signed a world class player. And he said, ‘Jota’s passed away’.

“The whole world just collapsed on me.

“And the turnout today makes me proud to say I’m a Liverpool fan because we’re really coming together, like we always do.

“Obviously a time of tragedy and heartbreak like this, this city really comes together and that makes me proud to be from here.

“We shouldn’t be saying goodbye to one of our own. This is just raw emotion that’s coming out of me. I’m trying not to cry again, but I loved him.”

Mr Sullivan said the club should now retire the number 20 shirt, Jota’s number.

He added: “Just retire it. It’s Jota’s legacy, it’s Jota’s number.”

Egyptian Mohamed Abouelhuda, 49, a banker who lives in Dubai, visiting Liverpool with his children, said: “We want to send our condolences on behalf of Egypt and also on behalf of Mo Salah, because most probably he’s not here in town right now.

“It’s very sad, very shocking, he was an incredible player, as a human being he’s very good, everyone like him.

“We want to send our condolences to the entire team, the whole city as well and Portugal.

“It’s sad and the guy who was in the peak right now, what he’s doing and in his career, so he’s in the best shape and this could happen to anyone.

“God bless the entire team of Liverpool.”

Daniel Garrett, 29, from the Wirral, wearing a Liverpool shirt with Jota’s name, said: “It’s absolutely devastating this, I’m sure a lot of people just like me, will be heart-broken about this too.

“He was a well-loved player Jota, who will tragically be missed.

“I thought I would come and pay my respects as well.

“My hearts and thoughts go to Jota’s family and friends.”