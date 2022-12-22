Diphtheria cases discovered among asylum seekers housed at Humber hotel

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A number of asylum seekers in a hotel in the Humber region have tested positive for the highly-contagious disease diphtheria.

The government was warned at the start of October about the spread of the illness among migrants in crowded settings by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Now a “small number” of diphtheria cases have been confirmed in a hotel, which is being used by the Home Office to house asylum seekers, the BBC reported.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that the “risk of diphtheria to the wider public remains low”.

It comes after Hussein Haseeb Ahmed, 31, who had tested positive for diphtheria, died on 19 November after being taken ill at the Manston processing centre in Kent.

As of 18 December, there were 67 diphtheria cases recorded among asylum seekers. The majority are in the South East, with 50 cases reported there.

London has six cases and Yorkshire and the Humber has less than five, according to UKHSA data.

Manston short-term holding facility in Kent (PA)

Diphtheria is a highly contagious and potentially fatal infection, which can lead to difficulty breathing and heart failure.

The Home Office said that it was “working with the local services and the accommodation provider to offer all the appropriate support measures”.

It added: “We are aware of reports of some people requiring health interventions at accommodation being provided in the Humber area.”

The UKHSA said: “While we continue to see a very small number of diphtheria cases amongst asylum seekers in the region, the risk of diphtheria to the wider public remains very low as there is a high uptake of the diphtheria vaccine in this country.”

Last month, the immigration minister told MPs that asylum seekers with symptoms of diphtheria would be put into isolation after the UKHSA said there has been an increase in the number of infections among those coming to the UK.

It followed fears that asylum seekers with suspected diphtheria were moved from the Manston centre to hotels around the country, furthering the spread of disease.

Public health officials expressed concerns to The Sunday Times about failures to test migrants before moving them from the south coast to other parts of the country.

The UKHSA said vaccines and antibiotics were offered to people on arrival at their new accommodation.