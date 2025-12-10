Disaronno recalled after bottles contaminated with shards of glass

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Customers in England and Scotland are being urged to return some batches of Disaronno liqueur after it was discovered that some of the bottles may contain shards of glass.

Italian distillery Illva Saronno S.p.A has apologised to customers following the recall of several batches of Disaronno Originale. The manufacturer said there had been an “anomaly on a bottling line”, which sparked fears that consuming the drink could pose a safety risk.

The Food Standards Agency issued an alert on Thursday for the product, which is sold in supermarkets and stores across the UK.

In a warning on its website, it said: “If you have bought the above product, do not consume it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a refund or replacement.”

open image in gallery The Food Standards Agency has urged customers to return the product ( Getty Images )

The batch codes of the affected product are 25374, 25375, 25381, 25382, 25435, 25442, and 25444 of the 700ml bottle, which should be returned to the store of purchase.

Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that sell the product.

The manufacturer has apologised and said the reason for the recall was the “possible presence of foreign bodies (micro-fragments of glass) in some units, due to an anomaly on a bottling line”.

It added: “We apologise for any inconvenience. Customer safety is our priority. Do not consume the product from the indicated batch and return it to the point of sale for a refund or replacement.”

The liqueur is sold in several stores across the UK, including Waitrose, Tesco and Sainsbury’s.

Customers seeking further information have been asked to contact Illva Saronno S.p.A.