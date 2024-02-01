Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A ban on disposable vapes in the UK is looming - but will it actually stop children from taking up the habit?

Rishi Sunak has announced plans for a ban on disposable vapes by the end of 2025. The government also says it will limit reusable vapes to just four flavours and end the use of colourful packaging marketing them to young people.

New data shows the number of children vaping has tripled in the last three years with a significant proportion (nine per cent) of 11 to 15-year-olds using the devices, while the number of 11 to 17-year-old vapers increased almost ninefold in the last two years.

Powers will be introduced to restrict flavours, enforce plainer packaging and change how vapes are displayed in shops, moving them out of children’s sight. Campaigning MPs have long commented on how flavours are named after sweets and displayed in bright colours.

New fines will be brought in for shops selling vapes illegally to children allowing trading standards officers to act “on the spot”. Local authorities can already impose a maximum £2,500 fine and the new fines are expected to build on this. Vaping alternatives – such as nicotine pouches – will also be banned for children.

