DIY cervical cancer tests most likely to be used if offered by GPs – study

DIY cervical cancer tests are more likely to be used if they are offered by a GP during a routine appointment, a study suggests.

From January next year, at-home kits will be offered to women who have rarely or have never attended their cervical screening.

The tests, which can be performed at home, look for the human papillomavirus (HPV) – the virus which is linked to the majority of cases of cervical cancer.

A new study examined the most effective ways women can be approached about performing the tests themselves at home.

Researchers from Queen Mary University of London and King’s College London performed a study across 13 GP surgeries in west London.

They found that under-screened women were more likely to take up the offer of a self-sample test if they were “opportunistically” approached when they were visiting a GP for another reason.

Fewer tests were returned when under-screened women were sent a test in the post, or were sent a letter inviting them to get a self-sampling kit.

Of 449 women opportunistically offered a self-sample kit, 333 (74%) accepted the offer and 234 (52%) returned a sample within six months.

Meanwhile, 198 of the 1,616 women sent a kit in the post (12%) and 76 of the 1,587 women sent a letter inviting them to order a kit (5%) returned a self-sample within six months.

“We showed that the uptake of self-sampling was by far the highest among women who were opportunistically offered kits in primary care,” the researchers wrote in the journal eClinicalMedicine.

But the researchers said that more work was needed to ensure women who took up the offer returned their sample.

“Substantial numbers accepted (an opportunistic offer) or ordered (sent a letter) a kit but did not return a sample and over a quarter of those whose self-sample was HPV positive did not follow through with a clinician sample,” the authors added.

They suggested that text or phone reminders “could be valuable”.

Senior researcher, Professor Peter Sasieni from Queen Mary University of London, said: “Our study showed that offering a self-sample kit in person was the most effective method of encouraging women to complete their cervical cancer screening tests.

But he said that a “combination of approaches may be best for enabling more women to participate in cervical screening”.

The NHS offers cervical screening tests – previously known as smear tests – to all women aged 25-64 every three years.

But many people do not take up the offer, with a number citing a lack of time, discomfort or embarrassment.

Data published by the NHS last November showed five million women are not up to date with routine check-ups.