A major security operation is underway at the visiting US president Donald Trump’s golf course.

A large number of police and military personnel have been spotted searching the grounds of the Trump Turnberry golf resort in South Ayrshire, on the first full day of his trip.

The president flew into Scotland on Friday night, and after touching down at the nearby Prestwick Airport headed for the golf resort, which he bought in 2014.

Road closures have been implemented by police with limited access for locals and members of the media.

open image in gallery Police and military personnel scoured the course ahead of a number of protests expected throughout Trump’s visit ( Robert Perry/PA Wire )

open image in gallery The presidnet is expected to play at the Trump Turnberry golf resort

A few golfers were also spotted at the course during the search, enjoying an early-morning game, as the president prepares to play at the course.

While the president is expected to spend much of his first day in Scotland on his golf course, Mr Trump has meetings scheduled with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Monday.

Mr Trump drew crowds to Prestwick Airport on Friday evening as Air Force One touched down ahead of his four-day visit. Scots are set to gather across the country to protest his visit over the weekend.

open image in gallery Air Force One touched down at Prestwick Airport on Friday evening ( REUTERS )

First Minister John Swinney, also set to meet with the president during his time in Scotland, has urged people to protest “peacefully and within the law”.

Saturday is set to be the first major test for Police Scotland during the president’s visit, as it seeks to control demonstrations organised in Edinburgh, near the American consulate, and Aberdeen - both organised by the Stop Trump Coalition.

They will be on alert as well for any demonstrations near the president’s golf course.

open image in gallery Some 1,500 police officers have been redeployed for the president’s visit ( Robert Perry/PA Wire )

The force has asked for support from others across the UK to bolster officer numbers with both organisations representing senior officers and the rank-and-file claiming there is likely to be an impact on policing across the country for the duration of the visit.

Some 1,500 police officers have been redeployed across England and Wales for Mr Trump’s private visit following concerns from police that the trip would “undoubtedly stretch” police resources.

Chief Superintendent Rob Hay, president of the Association of Scottish Police Superintendents (Asps), said: “The private visit of President Donald Trump to Scotland at the end of July will require the Police Service of Scotland to plan for and deliver a significant operation across the country over many days.

“This will undoubtedly stretch all our resources from local policing divisions to specialist and support functions such as contact, command and control.”