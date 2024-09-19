Tributes to ‘remarkable’ doctor killed in bike crash on dual carriageway

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Tributes have flooded in for a “kind and calm” doctor killed on a morning cycle who had previously treated thousands of patients.

Cardiologist Dr Robert Sapsford, 59, was hit by a van as he cycled along the Great North Road dual carriageway in Castleford, in West Yorkshire, at around 6.30am on Monday. He died at the scene.

A 29-year-old driver of a white Ford Transit van was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Dr Sapsford’s family have asked for their privacy following the tragedy.

A Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust spokesperson said Dr Sapsford had worked for the trust for 30 years, adding he will be “keenly missed”.

They said in a statement: “Over his career he touched the lives of thousands; not just his very many patients who loved him, but also countless colleagues and generations of young doctors.

“Rob was a truly remarkable physician. His knowledge and commitment to his speciality was unequalled, becoming the go-to source of advice for even the rarest clinical conditions.

“Rob will be remembered for all of these things, but also for his love of coffee, biscuits and chocolate tiffin – which he would always share.”

Dr Magnus Harrison, chief medical officer at Leeds Teaching Hospitals, added: “It is with immense sadness we share the news of Dr Robert Sapsford’s sudden and unexpected death.

“Rob has been such an important part of our team at Leeds for nearly 30 years, and his loss will be felt throughout his team and the wider organisation.

“We will remember Rob for his kindness, his calm manner and his immense dedication to his patients.

“Our thoughts are with Rob’s wife, his children, family and friends, and our colleagues who have enjoyed working with him for very many years.”