Doctor saves life of football fan in stands for second time in three months

A doctor has been credited with helping to save the life of a football fan during a match for the second time in months.

Doctor Tom Prichard works at North Tees Hospital A&E in Stockton and for Middlesbrough FC as the club's doctor.

He and his colleagues Chris Moseley and Adam Reed were sprung into action on Monday evening when a fan collapsed in the stand during Middlesbrough's match with Blackburn Rovers.

The trio was the first medical responders on the scene and was able to restart the elderly fan's breathing, helping to save his life.

It is the second time in the space of three months that Dr Prichard has helped save a football fan's life at a match.

In October, he attended to a fan who suffered a cardiac arrest during Middlesbrough's game with Newcastle at St James' Park.

Dr Prichard and other medics gave the man life-saving treatment as the game was halted for a full 12 minutes before resuming.

The supporter had regained consciousness before leaving the stadium and was taken to hospital where he was said to be in a stable condition.

In a statement commenting on Dr Prichard's most recent heroics, Blackburn Rovers said: "Blackburn Rovers are pleased to report that the elderly gentleman who required urgent medical attention during tonight’s game is now in a stable condition in hospital.

"The Rovers supporter, who was situated in the lower tier of the Jack Walker Stand, took ill midway through the second half of the 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough.

"Rovers wish to pay a special thanks to Middlesbrough’s medical department, who were first on the scene and who were able to restart the gentleman’s breathing, as well as Rovers’ medical staff and the crowd doctor and his team for their swift response."

The statement added: "After regaining consciousness, the supporter was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he is alert and stable.

"Our thoughts remain with him and his family this evening, and we hope that he makes a full and speedy recovery.