Streeting warns doctors must feel ‘pain’ of strikes to prevent further action

Striking doctors must feel the “pain” of taking industrial action to prevent the spread of walkouts in other public sectors, Wes Streeting has warned.

The health secretary has instructed hospitals to minimise disruption to appointments as safely as possible, as up to 50,000 junior doctors stage a five-day walkout in the latest row over pay.

Resident doctors, formerly known as junior doctors, have called for a 29 per cent pay increase and have taken to the picket lines across England from 7am on Friday, as part of a five-day walkout due to last until Wednesday.

In a transcript seen and reported by The Telegraph, Mr Streeting told NHS leaders: “It is really important that these strikes are not pain-free for resident doctors or the BMA, because otherwise we will see broader contagion across the BMA and potentially broader contagion across the public sector.”

open image in gallery Health Secretary Wes Streeting has said he ‘deeply regrets’ the position ‘we now find ourselves in’ over doctor strikes (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

In response, Sir Jim Mackey, the chief executive of NHS England described the strikes as “very annoying and disappointing” and warned that the move “can’t be consequence-free”.

It is understood that Sir Jimhad told trust leaders to try to crack down on resident doctors’ ability to work locum shifts during the strike and earn money that way.

It has also been reported that doctors will be warned that repeated absences from duties could slow career progression.

It comes after Mr Streeting sent a personal letter to NHS resident doctors, saying: “I deeply regret the position we now find ourselves in.”

The health secretary said that while he cannot pledge a bigger pay rise, he has been committed to progress to improve doctors’ working lives.

He also said he does not now believe the British Medical Association’s resident doctors committee (RDC) has “engaged with me in good faith” over bids to avert the strike.

Mr Streeting said resident doctors have now had an average 28.9 per cent pay award under Labour.

He added: “Strike action should always be a last resort – not the action you take immediately following a 28.9 per cent pay award from a Government that is committed to working with you to further improve your lives at work.

open image in gallery NHS resident doctors outside Bristol Royal Infirmary ( Ben Birchall/PA Wire )

“While I’ve been honest with the BMA RDC that we cannot afford to go further on pay this year, I was prepared to negotiate on areas related to your conditions at work and career progression, including measures that would put money back in the pockets of resident doctors.”

Mr Streeting later said there is “no getting around the fact that these strikes will hit the progress we are making in turning the NHS around”.

He added: “But I am determined to keep disruption to patients at a minimum and continue with the recovery we have begun delivering in the last 12 months after a decade-and-a-half of neglect. We will not be knocked off course.”

Sir Keir Starmer also made a last-minute appeal to resident doctors, saying the strikes would “cause real damage”.

“The route the BMA Resident Doctors Committee have chosen will mean everyone loses. My appeal to resident doctors is this: do not follow the BMA leadership down this damaging road. Our NHS and your patients need you,” he wrote in The Times.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer issued a last minute appeal to striking doctors on Thursday evening ( Ben Birchall/PA Wire )

He added: “Most people do not support these strikes. They know they will cause real damage.”

“Behind the headlines are the patients whose lives will be blighted by this decision. The frustration and disappointment of necessary treatment delayed. And worse, late diagnoses and care that risks their long-term health.

“It’s not fair on patients. It’s not fair on NHS staff who will have to step in for cover for those taking action. And it is not fair on taxpayers.”

The BMA has argued that real-terms pay has fallen by around 20 per cent since 2008, and is pushing for full “pay restoration”.

The union is taking out national newspaper adverts on Friday, saying it wants to “lay bare the significant pay difference between a resident doctor and their non-medically qualified assistants”.

It said the adverts “make clear that while a newly qualified doctor’s assistant is taking home over £24 per hour, a newly qualified doctor with years of medical school experience is on just £18.62 per hour”.

The statement said Mr Streeting had had every opportunity to prevent the strike, but added: “We want these strikes to be the last we ever have to participate in.

“We are asking Mr Streeting to get back around the table with a serious proposal as soon as possible – this time with the intent to bring this to a just conclusion.”

Members of the public have been urged to come forward for NHS care during the walkout, and are being asked to attend appointments unless told they are cancelled.

GP surgeries will open as usual and urgent care and A&E will continue to be available, alongside NHS 111, NHS England said.

More follows..