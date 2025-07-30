Take two as rowing crew head back to the start line for epic challenge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A team of rowers who are aiming to raise millions of pounds towards a cure for Motor Neurone Disease have been forced to drastically change their route because of the weather.

The ROW4MND crew – who are inspired by rugby stars Doddie Weir and Rob Burrow, who both died from the disease – had set off from Land’s End heading to John O’Groats via the Irish Sea.

But having hit strong tides and highly unfavourable conditions, including 20 knot headwinds, the group landed ashore at Milford Haven in Pembrokeshire.

They then retrieved their trailer and headed back to Cornwall with their boat to re-start their 1,000 mile trip via the English Channel and North Sea.

Despite the challenging weather conditions, the crew remains resolute that they will complete this challenge – the first of four over the next four years.

Co-founding member Matt Parker said: “I feel genuinely proud that we made this decision to change course, in what was a highly dynamic and evolving situation.

“We have a ‘no regrets policy’ as a team and had agreed that going for Ireland would be extremely challenging, but something we had to attempt.

“We made over 100 miles of progress in very difficult conditions.

“Ultimately, the safety of our crew and our project is the key consideration, and we knew that we had to take bold and decisive action.

“Adapting and overcoming adversity is something the MND community understand perhaps more than anyone, and as a team we are mirroring these traits everyday throughout this challenge – and we will do it with a smile on our faces.”

Fellow founding crewmember Mike Bates, a former commando, said: “This is one of the most experienced ocean-going crews ever assembled, so this wasn’t a decision that was taken lightly.

“It speaks to the character of the crew that we are heading straight back to the start line to recommence our mission.

“Sufferers of MND and their families undergo many setbacks on their journey, and what we experience pales into insignificance compared to their fight.

“Getting back on the water as soon as humanly possible is the least that we can do, in aide of this important cause.”

The team is completed by ocean rowing coach and former Royal Marine Aaron Kneebone and elite adventure sailor Liz Wardley.

After returning to Cornwall, they re-stocked their boat, named ‘57’ after the team numbers worn by Weir and Burrow respectively, and headed straight back to sea from West Cornwall on Tuesday evening.

Former England rugby league captain Kevin Sinfield, who supported Burrow throughout his illness, added: “What Matt, Mike and the ROW4MND crew are doing is nothing short of extraordinary.

“It’s a powerful show of commitment, not just to raising funds, but to carrying the legacy of two incredible men who before and after their fight with MND.

“Every stroke they row sends a message that the MND community is not alone and I’m proud to support them.”

The crew aims to raise £57 million over four challenges between now and 2028, culminating in a transatlantic row between New York and London.

The money raised will be used to further research and treatment for MND, with the ultimate aim of finding a cure.