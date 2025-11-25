Doddie Weir’s son to lead Scotland in Doddie Aid fundraising challenge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of the son’s of the late Doddie Weir has said he feels it is time to “step up” as he was announced as captain of the Scotland team in a fundraising challenge raising money for research into motor neurone disease.

Scotland rugby legend Weir died in November 2022 aged 52 after a six-year battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

In 2017 Weir founded the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation to fund research into MND.

Hamish Weir, 24, has been named Scotland captain for Doddie Aid 2026, an annual mass-participation fundraising event founded by his father’s friend and former Scotland rugby captain Rob Wainwright.

The challenge, which begins on January 1, encourages people across the UK and beyond to log miles in any form of exercise – from swimming and cycling to running, golf, dog walking or simply getting outside – to raise funds for MND research.

Hamish, 24, said: “This feels like my time to step up, not just as Doddie’s son, but as someone who wants to carry on what he started.

“The Foundation is deeply personal to me, my mum, my brothers – it sits deep within us. Keeping that connection alive really matters. If we can help in any small way, we have to do it.”

Hamish has followed in his father’s footsteps playing first-team rugby for Melrose in the Scottish Borders alongside brothers Angus, 23, and Ben, 21.

The 24-year-old also told how he did not realise how well known his father was until he revealed his diagnosis.

News of the diagnosis was made public on July 20 2017 while the family were travelling to New Zealand, when Hamish was aged 16.

He said: “I don’t think I truly understood how big a figure Dad was until his diagnosis went public. I was 16, on the way to New Zealand, and as soon as I got signal as we got off the flight my phone just blew up.

“It was overwhelming and a bit scary at that age – that’s when I realised how many people he’d touched. The impact was way beyond rugby.”

He also remembers the moment later that year when the Weir family walked out at Murrayfield before Scotland’s Test match against New Zealand.

It was recently voted by fans as the greatest moment in Murrayfield’s 100-year history.

Hamish said: “It’s humbling to think how big an impact that moment has had on so many people. When the applause hit us, it felt like being struck in the face. Even now, it still gives me goosebumps. It was the first time I’d ever seen my dad emotional.”

He added: “MND has robbed us of a lifetime of memories, but that moment is one my brothers – Ben and Angus – and I will always hold on to.”

The 24-year-old is urging people to take part in Doddie Aid next year.

He said: “I’ve been given a platform – wherever I can help, I will. I know how horrible and cruel this illness is, and I don’t want any other family to go through what we did. I’ll always laugh and joke – that’s in Dad’s DNA – but there’s a serious goal here. We want a world free of MND.

“Get signed up. Then get someone else signed up. Two, three, four people – that’s how it starts. Once you’re in that team environment, it becomes infectious. That’s how we’ll keep Dad’s legacy alive – and hopefully one day find a cure.”

His ‘rival’ captains for Doddie Aid include podcaster Archie Curzon for the England team, rugby star Edel McMahon for Ireland, and broadcaster Laura-Jane Jones for Wales.

Paul Thompson, Director of Fundraising at My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, said: “Hamish stepping forward as Scotland captain is a powerful moment.

“It shows that Doddie’s legacy continues in the next generation, and we’re all working together to achieve his ultimate aim of a world free of MND.

“This year, inclusion is at the heart of Doddie Aid – whether someone walks a mile with their dog or cycles across the country, every contribution matters.”

Anyone interested in taking part can find out more at https://doddieaid.com/