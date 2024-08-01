Woman dies in Essex dog attack as animals seized from home

Support truly

A woman has died after being attacked by a dog in Southend.

Essex Police said officers were called to an address in Retort Close, Southend, by the ambulance service at 11.30pm on Monday.

The force said the woman was taken to hospital with “serious injuries” and died at the Royal London Hospital in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police said the dog involved in the incident has been seized and has been “assessed by a Dog Liaison Officer as not a banned breed”.

The force said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

Two dogs were seized from the address, but just one of them is believed to have been involved in the incident, police said.

Detective Superintendent Gary Biddle said: “Our deepest sympathies are with the family of the woman involved at this time.

“While our investigation into the circumstances of this tragic incident continues, we would ask that the privacy of the woman’s family is respected.”

It comes after a week of violence in the area. A man was stabbed and eight people were arrested after violent disorder on the seafront.

Police said on Wednesday that officers arrested eight people in total and seized seven weapons after a number of incidents of disorder and violence in Southend on Tuesday evening.

A statement added: “Powers allowing officers to stop and search members of the public, their possessions and their vehicles for weapons remain in place until 8pm today, Wednesday 31 July.

“Two of the people detained had sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for further treatment. Their injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing.”