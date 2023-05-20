Family pays tribute to ‘one-in-a-million’ father-of-five mauled to death by dog

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A devastated family has paid tribute to a “one-in-a-million” father-of-five who died after being attacked by a dog.

Jonathan Hogg, 37, died in hospital after suffering serious injuries when he was attacked by the dog at around 9.10pm on Thursday in Leigh.

Officers were called to Westleigh Lane to find Mr Hogg with serious injuries to his head and neck. He was taken to hospital in Salford but died in the early hours of Friday morning, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

His older brother Ian Hogg told the Manchester Evening News: “He was my little brother and I loved him to bits. He was one in a million - he’d do anything for anybody.

“He was bubbly and loud - the loudest person you ever met. His kids are in bits. I don’t know what we’re going to do.

“I was in the hospital from 11pm to 5am. It was just horrific, I can’t get it out of my head, but the doctors and nurses did everything they could. They were amazing.”

A tribute released by GMP from his family, said: “Jonathan was a well-loved, sensitive, and kind person who will never know how loved and appreciated he was by everyone who knew him.

“We have been inundated with messages of support and we ask for privacy at this time to come to terms with our loss.”

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of owning a dangerously out of control dog causing injury resulting in death.

Earlier, Detective Superintendent Simon Hurst of GMP’s Wigan district said: “Firstly, I would like to extend my condolences to the loved ones of the victim of this attack.

“Our officers and our partners are currently supporting the victim’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

“We recognise this incident will rightly cause concern within the local area and we would like to reassure the public that we explored every possible avenue to protect the local community and the animal involved.

“We would urge members of the public to please come forward if they have any information in regard to this incident. Any information you may have may be a huge help to our investigation.

“This is a distressing incident which has resulted in the sad passing of a man and we are determined to ensure this does not happen again in our community.”