Two arrested after spate of dog attacks leave multiple people injured

Multiple injuries have been reported after a spate of dog attacks.

Two people, a girl aged 17 and a man aged 47, were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog in a public place, but have both been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

The man was also arrested for a further two offences under the Animal Welfare Act, police said.

Police said they received two calls reporting dog attacks in the area of Beveridge Lane, Bardon Hill, in Leicestershire, on Thursday morning.

In the first call to police at 6.30am, a person reported seeing a man being attacked by two dogs.

Three people were later reported to have been bitten by a dog in the same location in a second call to the force.

Six people are believed to have been injured in the attacks, Leicestershire police say.

They required medical treatment but none of the injuries are believed to be serious.

Leicestershire Police said two dogs were discovered after firearms officers, a police dog and its handler were deployed.

The dogs, both confirmed to be Caucasian shepherds, were safely removed and are in secure kennels, police said.

The force added that two more people have come forward to report they were also bitten by a dog in the same location.

The Leicestershire force said it made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct because of a prior report made about the dogs.

Anyone with information is asked to report online at www.leics.police.uk, quoting crime reference 25*491979.