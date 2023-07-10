Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A map reveals the top 10 worst areas in the UK for dog attacks on postal workers as Royal Mail warns of an increase in incidents.

Royal Mail said there were 1,916 attacks on its staff last year - or 37 every week - with some leading to “permanent and disabling injuries”.

Tunbridge Wells in Kent saw the most attacks for the year ending 31 March, with 64 incidents reported there. Belfast came in second on 56 and Sheffield third with 50.

Kimberley Link, 50, had been a postwoman for two years when she was attacked by a dog in Eltham, southeast London while delivering post.

She suffered nerve damage and had to undergo plastic surgery as a result of the attack.

“I realised he was loose and turned to get away, but he jumped up at me from behind and clamped onto my left elbow,” she called of the incident.

What happened next is still quite vague as it happened very quickly. I can remember the dog pulling me to the floor then letting go of my elbow and then trying to bite into the back of my neck.”

Ms Link was taken to hospital for treatment where medics found that one of the dog’s teeth was lodged in her elbow.

There were 1,916 attacks on Royal Mail staff last year (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“I was transferred on the same day to another hospital as I needed a plastic surgeon,” she said.

“I was taken into theatre the following morning to remove the dog’s tooth and I had another operation the following day with the plastic surgeon to try and repair the nerve damage.”

Lizz Lloyd, Royal Mail’s health and safety director, said she was “concerned” to see a rise in the number of reported incidents.

“We know the number of attacks rises during the school holidays and in the summer months when parents and children are at home and dogs are sometimes allowed unsupervised in the garden or out onto the streets without restraints,” she said.

Royal Mail is urging people to control their dogs to protect workers (PA Archive)

“So, while we want our customers to enjoy being outside with their pets, we also want to ask them to consider the danger unsupervised dogs pose to our colleagues.”

Dave Joyce, national health & safety officer, communication Workers’ Union, said: “The public need to be aware that if their dog attacks a postal worker, they can be prosecuted either by the police, local authority or by Royal Mail via a private prosecution.”

Worst areas for dog attacks on postal workers

Tunbridge Wells: 65

Belfast: 56

Sheffield: 50

Portsmouth: 49

Bristol: 42

Swansea: 41

Exeter: 38

Nottingham: 37

Brighton: 34

Oxford: 34

Top tips for dog owners

Even the most lovable dog can be a danger to postal staff. Dogs are territorial by nature and if they feel they need to protect their family, they can become unpredictable.

