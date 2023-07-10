Mapped: Worst parts of UK for dog attacks on postal workers
Royal Mail says staff reported 1,916 dog attacks last year
A map reveals the top 10 worst areas in the UK for dog attacks on postal workers as Royal Mail warns of an increase in incidents.
Royal Mail said there were 1,916 attacks on its staff last year - or 37 every week - with some leading to “permanent and disabling injuries”.
Tunbridge Wells in Kent saw the most attacks for the year ending 31 March, with 64 incidents reported there. Belfast came in second on 56 and Sheffield third with 50.
Kimberley Link, 50, had been a postwoman for two years when she was attacked by a dog in Eltham, southeast London while delivering post.
She suffered nerve damage and had to undergo plastic surgery as a result of the attack.
“I realised he was loose and turned to get away, but he jumped up at me from behind and clamped onto my left elbow,” she called of the incident.
What happened next is still quite vague as it happened very quickly. I can remember the dog pulling me to the floor then letting go of my elbow and then trying to bite into the back of my neck.”
Ms Link was taken to hospital for treatment where medics found that one of the dog’s teeth was lodged in her elbow.
“I was transferred on the same day to another hospital as I needed a plastic surgeon,” she said.
“I was taken into theatre the following morning to remove the dog’s tooth and I had another operation the following day with the plastic surgeon to try and repair the nerve damage.”
Lizz Lloyd, Royal Mail’s health and safety director, said she was “concerned” to see a rise in the number of reported incidents.
“We know the number of attacks rises during the school holidays and in the summer months when parents and children are at home and dogs are sometimes allowed unsupervised in the garden or out onto the streets without restraints,” she said.
“So, while we want our customers to enjoy being outside with their pets, we also want to ask them to consider the danger unsupervised dogs pose to our colleagues.”
Dave Joyce, national health & safety officer, communication Workers’ Union, said: “The public need to be aware that if their dog attacks a postal worker, they can be prosecuted either by the police, local authority or by Royal Mail via a private prosecution.”
Worst areas for dog attacks on postal workers
Tunbridge Wells: 65
- Belfast: 56
- Sheffield: 50
- Portsmouth: 49
- Bristol: 42
- Swansea: 41
- Exeter: 38
- Nottingham: 37
- Brighton: 34
- Oxford: 34
Top tips for dog owners
Even the most lovable dog can be a danger to postal staff. Dogs are territorial by nature and if they feel they need to protect their family, they can become unpredictable.
Here are some ideas to help your postman deliver your post in safety:
- Ensure your dog is out of the way before the postman or postwoman arrives. Place your pet in the back garden or a faraway room.
- Never open the door when your dog is behind you
- If you have a back garden, please close off the access, in case your dog could get around to the front when the postman or postwoman calls.
- Dog attacks can happen when you’ve opened the door to sign for an item. Please keep your dog in another room before answering the door and make sure children don’t open the door, as dogs can push by them and attack.
- Give your dog some food or a toy to occupy them while your mail is being delivered.
- Wait 10 minutes after your mail has arrived to let your pet back into your hallway. Keep everything as calm and low-key as possible.
- If your dog likes to attack your mail, consider installing a wire letter receptacle. It will protect your post, and your postman’s or postwoman’s fingers
- If it’s not practical for you to keep your dog away from a postman or postwoman delivering your mail, please consider fitting a secure mailbox on the edge of your property.
