Dog buried alive under rocks in ‘one of worst abuse cases’

A dog was found on the brink of death under a pile of rocks before he was rescued and given a new lease of life in “one of the worst cases” of animal abuse in the Scottish Highlands.

The cries of the distressed dog Jake, a Border Collie, led to him being discovered by walkers, who then alerted the Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPA).

Inspector Yvonne Sloss, who first responded to the call along with Mark Greener, said they “didn’t think there was any way he would make it” but Jake miraculously survived the night.

Shocked by the extent of his injuries, SSPA said vets told Jack had multiple fractures in his skull and jaw and even required eye surgery to remove the damaged eye.

The rescuers followed Jake’s whimpering cries and removed the rocks one by one to find him under the heap.

“This was truly one of the worst cases I have ever experienced,” Ms Sloss said. “When I first saw Jake I felt shock, sadness and disbelief that someone had deliberately done this to him.”

Jake, the Border Collie, in the care of SSPCA (SSPCA)

"His head was so swollen and he was in a terrible way. We didn't think there was any way he would make it."

Jake was found in November 2020 and had six weeks of intensive treatment. He found a new home with his rescuer inspector Greener before Christmas, said the team on Monday.

Jake is now very loving and loves to play with his fosterer inspector Mark Greener (Screengrab/ SSPCA)

Mr Greener said when he first went home with him, Jake was still incredibly fragile, his fractures had not healed and he was unable to close his jaw.

“It took him a while to trust me but now that he does, we’re bonded forever,” he said.

“We are always outside and Jake loves to play. I really couldn’t imagine life without him now. I’m so thankful to the passers-by who found Jake. Without them he may not have survived that day.”