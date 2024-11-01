Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A couple whose dog was killed after being hit on the road are to spend almost £40,000 on cloning their beloved pet.

Bijoux, a 10-month-old cross between a husky and a chow chow, went missing from the garden of owners Dominika Sojka and Ian Clague in Bournemouth, Dorset, in June.

The following day, the couple received a call from a local vet to say their dog had died after being brought in.

Devastated by the news, the couple decided to contact Gemini Genetics on cloning Bijoux - a practice banned in the UK, but legal in the States.

They have since taken DNA from the dog’s armpit which is now being securely stored ahead of sending it to a US-based company called Viagen.

It will cost around $50,000 (£38,848).

Bijoux was described as an “amazing” dog ( Dominika Sojka )

Life with Bijoux was a “very happy life for her and for us, and we’d love to recreate it,” Mr Clague told The Independent.

“It [hearing Bijoux had died] was a very difficult, very sad moment, I just couldn’t stop crying, I don’t think you kind of realise this type of thing can happen to you.”

After contacting Gemin Genetics, the couple are now on a waiting list for the procedure that will see a fertilised egg inserted into trained dogs that act as surrogates for clone embryos.

It will take around eight months for “Bijoux 2.0” to be born, said Mr Clague.

Ms Sojka said the new dog won’t have “exactly the same conscience” but that “biologically, it is the same dog”. She added: “I know this is a big part of actual Bijoux, because that’s her living cells, that’s her really in this dog.”

Bijoux was a crossbreed of a chow chow and a husky ( Dominika Sojka )

A lot of personality traits are genetic, Ms Sojka added.

“She will act the same, she will even walk the same, she will have the same size, she will even have the same fur.”

The cloned dog will be named Bijou Bijoux, meaning “Little Bijoux” or, more literally, “Little Jewel”.

Bijoux on a visit to the Eiffel Tower before her tragic passing ( Dominika Sojka )

After Bijoux’s death, the couple are also supporting the Blue Cross Code campaign, which seeks to educate people on how to respond after hitting a pet with their car.

Figures from the charity found that nearly 9 in 10 drivers (86 per cent) would not phone the police if they injured a dog and no owner was in sight - despite it being their legal duty.

Mr Clague and Ms Sojka want to recreate life before Bijoux’s death ( Dominika Sojka )

Mr Clague said: “She was an ideal dog. We chose her for certain reasons because of her exercise profile and her friendliness.

“She was very outgoing. She loved people and dogs, and she was tragically taken away from us. She’d grown used to our lifestyle, and I’m sure that could be achieved again.

“It’s [cloning] a source of hope. She was taken away from us rather tragically, too soon, and this reduces the pain of that loss.”