Electric shock dog collars banned under new government proposal
The animal welfare strategy also plans to tighten protections aimed at stopping cruel breeding practices such as puppy farming
A ban on electric shock collars for pets will form part of a raft of proposals to improve animal welfare in a flagship government strategy.
The animal welfare strategy, launched on Monday, also includes plans to ban trail hunting and to tighten protections aimed at stopping cruel breeding practices such as puppy farming.
The proposals build on law changes introduced in Parliament over the last year, which crack down on puppy smuggling and impose larger penalties for worrying livestock.
Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds said the UK was “a nation of animal lovers” and claimed the government is “delivering the most ambitious animal welfare strategy in a generation”.
“Visiting Battersea Dogs and Cats Home reminded me that millions of families welcome pets into their homes every year. Our strategy will raise welfare standards for animals in the home, on the farm and in the wild.
“We’ve already acted to improve zoo standards, end puppy smuggling and protect livestock from dog attacks. Now we’re planning to ban caged hens, cruel snares, trail hunting, and curb low-welfare dog breeding.”
The strategy sets out a series of protections for pets, farmed animals and wild animals.
Among the Government’s plans for pet welfare is the consultation on banning shock collars, amid worries they could be causing harm to pets.
Ministers are also planning a public safety campaign promoting responsible dog ownership.
Over the last few years there has been growing concern about XL bully-type dogs, a group of breeds which have been banned after they were linked to several fatal attacks.
Plans to improve welfare for farmed animals include moving away from using colony cages for laying hens and pig farrowing crates, as well as introducing more humane slaughter methods for farmed fish.
Wild animal protections include the plans to ban trail hunting, alongside banning snare traps and introducing a closed hunting season for hares.
Thomas Schultz-Jagow, director of advocacy and prevention at the RSPCA, said: “The Government’s new animal welfare strategy is a significant step forward which has the potential to improve the lives of millions of animals.
“People in the UK love animals and they want to see governments leading the way to outlaw cruel practices which cause suffering such as a phase-out of cages for laying hens and farrowing crates for pigs.
“As we need a radical rethink about the way we see and treat animals in this country, this strategy leads the way by showing a strong commitment to animal welfare.
“We look forward to continuing to work with the Government to give all animals the protection they deserve.”
