A dog is believed to have started a fire in an Essex home on Christmas Eve after accidentally turning a hairdryer on.

Fire services were called to house in Hockley on 24 December after reports of smoke.

They quickly worked to extinguish the smouldering blaze in a bedroom and no one was harmed.

Watch Manager Gary Shinn said: “The homeowner was out and came back to find her house full of smoke.

“We believe the fire started because a hairdryer was left plugged in and on a bed. We think the dog may have then jumped on the bed a turned the hairdryer on, eventually causing it to catch alight to the bedding and mattress,” he continued.

Mr Shinn urged people to make sure electrical appliances are turned off and unplugged properly when not in use.

“Once you’ve finished with any electrical appliances such as hairdryers and straighteners please take a moment to unplug them,” he said.

“The homeowner wouldn’t have thought for one moment her dog would turn on the hairdryer, but unplugging something just gives you that peace of mind.”

The dog was waiting by the front door of the house when the homeowner got back, and both were treated for smoke inhalation.