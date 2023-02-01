Dog that killed girl, 4, was family pet but mystery remains over breed

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The dog that killed a four-year-old girl in a “tragic” attack yesterday was a family pet, police say – though work is ongoing to establish the breed.

The girl, named locally as Alice Stones, was set upon while playing in the back garden of her home in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, on Tuesday afternoon.

Thames Valley Police officers were called to the property in Broadlands, Netherfield just after 5pm, where Alice later died.

Alice Stones was mauled to death by a dog in her back garden (Facebook)

The dog, believed to be a family pet, was destroyed yesterday evening by armed officers at the scene, police said in an update on Wednesday.

Her family, who are currently being supported by specially trained officers, are “trying to come to terms” with the “horrendous” tragedy, a relative told the Mail Online.

Neighbours described hearing Alice’s mother, Louise, scream after the dog attacked her child. The animal was later destroyed.

Police and paramedics rushed to a home in the city’s Netherfield area after reports that a dog had attacked a child in the property’s back garden.

Armed police raided the home, where it is believed they cornered the dog and destroyed it. Thames Valley Police has said no arrests have been made as they investigate the attack.

Locals left flowers outside the house this morning, while others described Alice’s mother’s “desperate screams” as her child was killed by the animal, which neighbours claimed the family bought about six weeks ago.

Police at the scene on Broadlands, Netherfield, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire (PA Wire)

“I heard ‘She’s dead! She’s dead!’ a neighbour said. ‘They’ll stay with me forever. It was a nightmare. I’m heartbroken. They will haunt me.”

Neighbour and mother-of-four Rita Matthews, 36, said: “I always saw the little girl on the way to school with her mum because she is the same age as my daughter.

“I heard screams of the little girl coming from the garden but I didn’t know what was going on.

“Lots of police cars turned up and we were all told to stay inside. I then saw on Facebook what had happened and was shocked.

“I had never heard any dog noises coming from the house before and I don’t think they even have a dog of their own. I feel so sad because I have four children and I feel for the little girl’s mother.”

A neighbour whose children go to school with Alice told The Sun that residents were instructed by police to stay inside in case the dog escaped.

An officer allegedly warned: “If this dog gets out, somebody is going to get hurt.”

A woman and child arrive to leave flowers at the scene (PA)

The neighbour described the animal as a “big brown dog” that the family got a few weeks back but had “only seen it at the house.”

“Those of us who live in Broadlands been told not to leave our homes,” a resident told The MK Citizen last night.

Michelle Kitchener, 54, said Alice lived in the house with her mother Louise who is a single mother.

The mother-of-two said: “The mum always kept herself to herself but I would sometimes see her drop the little girl off at nursery or school.

“At 5.30pm I heard police cars coming down the street and then when I look outside there was lots of police.

“I have never seen or heard a dog bark coming from that house.

“I didn’t even know they had a dog.”

In an update on Wednesday, superintendent Marc Tarbit, local policing area commander for Milton Keynes, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the girl who has died in this extremely tragic incident.

“Our Police Officers remain at the scene of this extremely tragic incident, which has shocked the whole city. If anyone wants to speak to our officers, please feel free to approach them with any questions or concerns that you may have.”

Flowers have been laid near the house where a four-year-old girl died (PA Wire)

He said the investigation was continuing “at pace” and urged anyone with information that could support police efforts to contact the force.

Mr Tarbit went on: “There has been widespread speculation about the incident which is not helpful and is distressing for the family, who have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

“We will provide further updates when we are in a position to do so.”

No arrests have been made in connection with this incident and no one else was injured, police said.

Members of the public who have any information that can support the investigation are asked to visit the force’s website or call 101, quoting reference 1546 (31/1).

The girl’s death came hours after an inquest was told that 28-year-old Natasha Johnston died of “multiple penetrating bites” to her neck after being mauled by eight dogs she was walking in a Surrey beauty spot on 12 January.