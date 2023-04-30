Dog walked over 40 miles to old home after running from new owner

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A rescue dog walked over 40 miles to return back to its old home after it was forced to leave, an animal charity has said.

The team at Lost Paws in Northern Ireland said that the Golden Retriever, Cooper, had just been housed with a new owner when he ran away.

He travelled from the town centre of Dungannon to Cookstown to Magherafelt until he reached Tobermore, where he had been a puppy.

He had been on the road alone for 27 days after he bolted out of his owner Nigel’s open car door after being brought home from the dog pound.

Nigel, also the owner of Golden Retriver Molly, thought Cooper would be a good addition to his dog family.

The two dogs were about to go on their first walk together when Cooper made a run for it.

The team at Lost Paws wrote on Facebook: “Against ALL the odds Cooper didn’t stop battling and travelled a long distance through an area he had never been and had no way of knowing how to get back home, but he figured it out and arrived back at his previous address.”

Posters were widely spread in hope of finding Cooper while he was still missing (Lost Paws NI)

Speaking to Belfast Live, they said that Cooper had crossed “main ‘A’ roads, forests, fields, country roads all over 27 days” as instinct led him home.

Cooper was found when a member of public spotted him in the Tobermore area.

Cooper safe and sound at his new home with sister dog, Molly (Lost Paws NI)

Cooper is now settling into his new home with Nigel and his sister dog Molly.

The charity said: “We visited him several days ago when he was caught and he was cuddled up by the fire comfortable and loved.”

They added that Cooper’s new owner is “one of the most dedicated owners” they know.

They said: “Nigel never stopped fighting, never stopped asking for advice, never stopped filling the food bowls every-time we were on the move.”