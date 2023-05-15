Mountain rescue team called to save tired and injured dog on Scafell Pike

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A mountain rescue team were called to help a tired and injured dog who did not fancy the walk back down Scafell Pike.

The pooch, an Akita called Rocky, was exhausted and suffering from cuts to his paws, so was carried down the highest mountain in England by 13 volunteers.

Despite Rocky’s hefty 33kg weight, the Keswick Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) said he “remained cool, calm and positively regal” throughout the mission.

In a statement posted on its website, the KMRT said the owners asked for help on a return walk to Langdale after climbing the mountain in the heart of the Lake District at around 6.25pm on Saturday.

The rescue team met the injured dog and owners at Grains Gill before Rocky was made comfortable on a stretcher and the volunteers made their descent down the mountain.

Rocky being pulled along in a sled in the heart of the Lake District (Keswick Mountain Rescue Team)

In a statement, the group said: “Despite being quite a large dog at 33kg it was a joy to carry such a relatively lightweight casualty.

“The casualty remained cool, calm and positively regal throughout! The casualty and owners were given a lift to Keswick Team Base where other members of their party collected them.”

Pictures posted on the group’s Facebook page show the Akita – a Japanese breed – appearing to have a relaxing time as it was carried to safety. The rescue took 4 hours and 18 minutes.

A spokesperson for the group told The Telegraph that it was not clear how long the owners and Rocky had been walking but “there’s a lot of rock in the area and particularly on Scafell Pike this may have caused the cuts” on the dog’s paws.

Rocky in his ‘cas bag’ being carried down Scafell Pike (Keswick Mountain Rescue Team)

Guidance for dog owners on the National Trust website, says: “Well-behaved dogs are welcome at Scafell Pike, and many will enjoy a long day out climbing as much as their humans.

“Do bear in mind that it is a long and tiring day across rocky terrain so climbing Scafell Pike is only suitable for dogs used to long walks in the fells.

“If your dog isn’t used to the fells then it’s perhaps worth trying a few lower, introductory walks before trying Scafell Pike.

“Please follow local and seasonal guidance, and where livestock are grazing please keep dogs on leads. For safety please keep your dog on the lead in the car parks.”