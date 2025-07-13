Dog rescued after getting stuck down a well for 11 days

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A dog who was stuck down a four-metre deep well for 11 days has been rescued.

Jimmy, a 10-year-old corgi cross, and his owner Dorota Gruszczynska had an emotional reunion when he was found by firefighters last week, who she credited for “saving his life”.

Ms Gruszczynska had been desperately searching for her beloved pet after he went missing while on a walk in Corby, Northamptonshire, on 21 June. She said Jimmy chased after something that day and did not return.

The concerned owner issued appeals online and rallied the local community to help in the search.

Then, 11 days after Jimmy vanished, Corby fire service was called to reports a dog was stuck four metres down a well on Stephenson Way in Corby, according to a statement posted on social media. The firefighters had to use a reach pole and lines to lift cylinders that he was wedged beneath, or order to lift him to safety.

open image in gallery Jimmy, who is a 10-year-old corgi cross, and his owner Dorota Gruszczynska had an emotional reunion when he was found last week after going missing ( Corby Fire Station )

After scouring online for clues as to who the dog’s owner could be, they found Ms Gruszczynska’s appeal on a local missing dog page.

It turned out the rescued animal was Jimmy, who was reunited with his elated owner on 2 July. She told the BBC she was incredibly grateful to the firefighters and credited them with “saving his life”.

Ms Gruszczynska told the broadcaster: “We searched the area so many times and nothing, we created posters, put them online and sent them around the local area.”

The more time that passed, she said she “started to lose hope”, adding: “We thought he had been hit by a car and we would never see him again.”

But she received the message she had been hoping for on 2 July, when a firefighter told her they believed they had found Jimmy.

open image in gallery The firefighters had to use a reach pole and lines to lift cylinders that he was wedged under so that they could lift him to safety ( Corby Fire Station )

She said: “Firefighters had been called to the area, and had heard him barking, they asked if he had a green harness on and told me he was alive. It was near where we had lost him, we had called him so much in the area, but never heard him barking. We couldn't believe it was him.”

She added: “We're so grateful for everyone who helped, including the drone company. They did a huge amount of work, purely out of their heart. So many people shared the cause, and it helped as the firefighters knew to contact me.”

Ms Gruszczynska said Jimmy was examined at the vets and found to be extremely hungry but not dehydrated.

“He's back on his feet, he's recovered surprisingly well, we don't know how he survived, there must have been water in the well,” she added.

Corby Fire Station confirmed that Jimmy was safe and well when he and Ms Gruszczynska visited the station this week.