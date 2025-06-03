Reform UK’s Musk-style efficiency unit will ‘take as long as it takes’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform UK have warned that their first Elon Musk-style Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) unit “will take as long as it takes” to provide recommendations.

On Monday, the inaugural Doge team arrived at Kent County Council (KCC) in Maidstone for their first meeting.

Reform UK chairman Zia Yusuf met leader Councillor Linden Kemkaran along with senior KCC staff accompanied by millionaire Reform-backer Aaron Banks and Nathaniel Fried, a tech entrepreneur said to be leading the Doge unit.

The party plans to use artificial intelligence, advanced data analysis tools and forensic auditing techniques to “identify wasteful spending and recommend actionable solutions”.

It follows the US Doge, which was launched during Donald Trump’s presidency to cut federal spending which billionaire Mr Musk was spearheading before his recent departure.

A KCC spokesperson has said the council “has always been committed to transparency and accountability” but will work “collaboratively and professionally” with the Doge team.

Reform claims that the meeting on Monday was “very productive” but the party had admitted it does not know how long it will take for the unit to produce recommendations.

A party spokesperson told the PA News Agency: “We’re crunching numbers and producing recommendations and those recommendations will then go to the leadership team at Kent County Council, so the council leader and the cabinet, to kind of make an informed decision on whether some cut backs can be made, or whether some action can be taken.

“From what I’ve heard it was a very productive meeting yesterday, the council were very co-operative and the team got what they needed so now it’s just a case of waiting for those recommendations to be made.

“This is the first one we’ve done, obviously it’s the first one that’s ever been done really in this manner so it will take as long as it takes, we’re hoping it won’t take too long.”

He added: “After this is done we will hopefully have a better indication of the kind of time frames for future councils as well.”

Mr Fried, who is spearheading KCC’s Doge project, was described by Reform as “one of the country’s leading tech entrepreneurs with a specialism in data analytics who has also been a turnaround CEO”.

The 28-year-old, from Surrey, co-founded TurgenSec, which developed systems to uncover data breaches for businesses.

In June 2023, he told CEO Today that after “a long line of failed businesses” he put every penny he had into TurgenSec, including his university maintenance loan.

Mr Banks, who stood to be mayor of the West of England last month but failed to win, will act as an advisor for the unit.

Reform took 57 of a possible 81 seats in Kent at the local elections on May 1, overturning Conservative control of the council for the first time.

On Tuesday, a KCC spokesperson said: “We look forward to continuing to work collaboratively and professionally with the new administration here at KCC, including the Doge team.

“KCC has always been committed to transparency and accountability and has been consistently praised by external auditors for the accuracy of its accounts and the prudent management of public funds.

“Much of our information, including full budget, external contracts register, and auditor’s reports, is already in the public domain for anyone to scrutinise and review.”