Dognappers could face five years in jail as new law set to recognise pets are not just ‘property’

Dognappers could face tougher sentences under government plans to create a new criminal offence of pet abduction amid a sharp rise in dog thefts during lockdown.

The proposal, drawn up by the Pet Theft Taskforce, aims to acknowledge that animals are sentient creatures and should not legally fall under the category of “property”.

The proposed offence would carry greater penalties than theft, with sources indicating it could carry a maximum of around five years.

Under legislation drawn up by Justice Secretary Robert Buckland, judges would be able to take into account the welfare of the animals by allowing the “acknowledgement of the sentience of animals”.

A government source said: “Instead of making a tokenistic change to the law, we have been listening to charities, breeders and the police to get a better understanding of what we need to do to tackle this awful crime.

“Part of the package will be a new offence to better reflect the fact that for most people, pets are not just property and having one stolen is traumatic for both the owner and the pet.

“A purpose-made new offence will do this and mean those who steal pets will face tougher sentences than they do at the moment.”

The Pet Theft Taskforce was launched in May to investigate the rise in dognapping since lockdown first began last March. Its report will be published in the coming weeks.

Stealing a pet is already a criminal offence under the Theft Act 1968, which carries a maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment and increases if there are signs of animal cruelty.

Under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, a person who causes an animal to suffer in the process of stealing it from its owner is liable to further prosecution.

But campaigners have argued that the Theft Act does not properly reflect the trauma of losing an animal and that offences under the Theft Act rarely result in a prison sentence.

A pet abduction offence provides a “blank canvas” from which to work, the government has said, allowing acknowledgement of the sentience of animals as well as the loss to the owner and the welfare of the animal.

It is likely to be added to the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts (PCSC) Bill which is currently moving through Parliament.

Police forces across the country have issued guidance for dog owners to avoid becoming victims. They have advised that pets should not be left unattended in public, walkers should vary their routs, and owners should take basic security steps at home such as checking locks on doors and garden gates.