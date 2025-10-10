‘Ball junkie’ dogs can be addicted to their toys, scientists suggest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dogs can show signs of addiction to their toys that are similar to those displayed by humans with gambling issues, new research has revealed.

Some canines, which are referred to as “ball junkies” in the dog training world, experience “an excessive fixation on toys” leading to the development of “addiction-like behavioural traits” including cravings and withdrawal symptoms, according to the researchers.

The study marked the first time scientists examined whether dogs could become obsessed with toys in a way similar to behavioural addictions in humans, like gambling or gaming.

A behavioural addiction in humans is described by the researchers as “repeated failure to resist an impulse, drive or urge to perform an act that is rewarding to the person, at least in the short term, despite longer-term harm to the individual or others”.

Scientists conducted their research on 105 dogs described by their owners as especially interested in play, 56 males and 49 females, ranging in age from one to ten years, and belonging to various breeds.

The animals were able to choose their own toy to play with before it was removed. Their behaviour was then analysed using an “addictive-like behaviour test”, with 33 of those found to exhibit “addictive-like tendencies”.

The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, discovered “parallels between excessive toy motivation in dogs and human behavioural addictions”.

The findings are hoped to “provide foundational insights and propose future research directions that have the potential to significantly deepen our understanding of the psychological mechanisms underlying behavioural addictions across species”.

The researchers, from the University of Bern and the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna, told The Times: “[Addictive behaviours] included being excessively fixated on their toy, showing a lack of interest in alternatives to their toy such as food or playing with their owner, making persistent efforts to access their toy when it was unavailable, and being unable to calm down for 15 minutes after all toys were removed.”

However, they said it was important to note that many dogs love toys but are not addicted to them, and so are not negatively impacted.

“Some people are excessive gamers, but only a minority would be classified as addicts,” they added. “Similarly, many dogs may greatly enjoy toy play without developing harmful compulsions.”