Dogs pose outside polling stations as owners urge voters to do ‘civic duty’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dogs have been photographed posing outside polling stations, as their owners encouraged people to do their “civic duty” and vote in the various elections happening across the country.

The hashtag #dogsatpollingstations was used frequently on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday, as a total of 1,641 council seats were up for grabs across 23 local authorities.

Four regional mayors and two local mayors were also being elected, and a parliamentary by-election was taking place to choose a new MP for the constituency of Runcorn & Helsby.

Getting in on the popular trend on X, Niall Cook took a picture of his Airedale Terrier called Margo outside a polling station in Painswick, Gloucestershire.

The pair made their way to vote at roughly 8am, with Margo somewhat of a veteran when it comes to posing for photos on voting days.

“She’s a bit of an old hand when it comes to voting, as she’s taken part in lots of #dogsatpollingstations before,” Mr Cook told the PA news agency.

“So for her it was probably a case of ‘oh really, not this again’.”

On why people should vote, Mr Cook said: “For me, I’d say that you’re talking your dog for a walk anyway, so why not combine it with your civic duty?”

Over in Girton, Cambridgeshire, Andrew Smith, 54, and his 12-year-old Spinone Italiano called Hugo arrived at their polling station at around 7am.

Mr Smith, a university lecturer, told PA that Hugo had been going to polling stations since 2016, when the election was on his third birthday.

On why people should vote, Mr Smith said: “Your vote counts, use it to make a difference.”

Yoshi, a 13-year-old Chinese Crested Powderpuff, was “excited” to visit his first polling station, alongside owner Jodie Cade.

Ms Cade, 42, voted in Rothwell, Northamptonshire, at around 8.30am and told PA: “(Yoshi) was hoping that by showing off his photo on his social media, it would encourage others to get out and vote, even if you’re not sure who to vote for, we say go with your heart and who you feels cares the most about the area you live in rather than what’s going on nationwide.”