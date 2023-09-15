What dog breeds are banned in the UK?

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There has been a string of recent dog attacks across the UK which has now sounded the alarm for government officials to take action.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman is now pushing for a ban on American bully XL dogs, arguing they are a “clear and lethal danger”, particularly to children after an attack on an 11-year-old girl on Saturday afternoon.

In the video footage, the girl can be heard screaming as people gathered around to try to help her.

The dog is then seen sprinting away and it eventually pounces at a man on the forecourt of a Texaco petrol station on Churchill Road.

After the emergence of the shocking video, Braverman said she has “commissioned urgent advice” on banning these dogs.

She added: "The American XL Bully is a clear and lethal danger to our communities, particularly to children.

"We can’t go on like this. I have commissioned urgent advice on banning them."

Which dog breeds are banned in the UK?

According to the official government website, in the UK it is against the law to own certain types of dogs – these dogs are:

Pit Bull Terrier: This breed, also known as an “American Pit Bull Terrier” or just “Pit Bull” is a fighting dog which was first developed in the 19th century in England, Scotland and Ireland from a bulldog and a terrier.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

It is specifically known for hunting, capturing, and restraining semi-feral livestock, Britannica says.

Although this breed was bred and trained to be aggressive against other dogs, aggression against humans was not encouraged. This was because the animals had to be handled by their trainers.

The dogs that showed signs of aggression towards humans were not selected for breeding.

However, over recent years there has been a resurgence of dogfighting which is now illegal in the UK, the US and many other countries. This has led to “irresponsible breeders” Britannica says, which encourages certain traits in the animals as well as mistreating them to spark a vicious temperament.

After an increased number of fatal attacks in England and Wales by Pit Bulls on humans between 1981 and 1991 – the UK government decided to take action and ban the breed in 1991 under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

Size: Medium-sized dogs, with males weighing around 13 to 36 kilogrammes.

Height: 19 inches.

Japanese Tosa: The Japanese Tosa, also called the Japanese Mastiff, is a breed of fighting dog that was created in Japan in the mid-nineteenth century.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“Outside Japan, the Tosa was crossbred with large and giant breeds, including the Great Dane and Mastiff, to produce very large individuals, while those bred in Japan remain truer to the original type, at around half the size,” Dog Zone.com says.

The breed is considered “dangerous” in the UK and controlled very strictly in Ireland.

If the dog is not trained and socialised properly, it can be aggressive towards strangers and it is not recommended for families with children and other pets.

The Japanese Tosa was also banned in 1991 under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

Size: The breed generally weighs between 36 to 61 kg.

Height: 24 to 32 inches.

Dogo Argentino: A breed of a “working dog” which was developed in Argentina in the 1920s as a pack-hunting and big-game hunter – these are dogs that are known to hunt bigger animals.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The breed was created by two brothers, the Argentinian physicians Antonio and Agustín Nores Martinez. They decided to mix the nearly extinct Viejo Perro de Pelea Cordobés which was an old fighting dog of Cordoba, with several other breeds.

Due to it being a potentially dangerous breed, this animal has also been banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

Size: Weighs between 36 to 45kg.

Height: 24 to 27 inches.

Fila Brasileiro: This breed was developed in Brazil many centuries ago as a large game-hunting dog and a working dog.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Fila Brasileiro is also known as the Brazilian Mastiff, Brazilian Bloodhound, Cao de Brasil, Cao de Fila, and the Fila.

The word “filar” in Portuguese means to “hold, arrest, grab,” – which is why it has been named such - given that the breed is known to be instinctively protective, extremely wary of strangers and incredibly agile when protecting its master.

This animal is banned or restricted in a number of countries including the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Denmark, and others.

Size: Weighs between 40 to 81 kg.

Height: 25 to 30 inches.