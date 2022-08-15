Tired dog stretchered down Ben Nevis in five-hour rescue operation

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A tired dog was stretchered down Ben Nevis by a mountain rescue team after she refused to move down the peak.

Maggie, a 35kg Turkish Akbash dog, was helped down the UK’s tallest mountain on Saturday evening by Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team after sore paws left her with difficulty walking.

The dog was rescued and brought down the mountain at around 1am on Sunday after roughly five hours.

Initially, three women attempted to carry Maggie but she was too heavy so they enlisted the help of the rescue team.

Team leader, Donald Paterson, told the BBC: “It had given up and the ladies were struggling to help it down.

Maggie was carried down the mountain peak in a stretcher (Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team)

“It had a few cuts to its paws, but I think with the heat and soreness it decided it wasn’t going any further.”

The women carried the dog halfway down Ben Nevis where they met the stretcher party, who arrived prepared with a casualty carer and chicken stick treats for Maggie.

Recommended Dog survives brutal stabbing attack to give birth to litter of puppies

The dog was then secured to the stretcher and brought back down the mountain by the team in the dark.

“The owners were struggling and would certainly have been up there all night if they didn’t get any assistance,” said Mr Paterson.

“Once Maggie was secured into the stretcher she was able to be transported down the hill for a well-earned rest,” said the Lochaber team in a Facebook post.

Maggie rested once at the bottom of the mountain (Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team)

Maggie was also given water and food after her ordeal and is now understood to be in much better condition.

Dogs are allowed to climb Ben Nevis but owners are warned to only bring your pet if they are well-trained, ideally kept on a lead and if they carry dog waste bags.