Dogs living in care homes can drastically improve elderly residents’ quality of life, a celebrity pet trainer has claimed.

Graeme Hall, from Channel 5’s Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly, said spending time with a dog can reduce resting heart rates and indicate lower stress levels.

Speaking on behalf of family-run care provider, Hallmark Care Homes, Mr Hall added that there were other benefits too.

Owners need to get up in the morning to tend to their pet, give them something to eat and take them for a walk, providing easy ways to keep active. The pets can also help new residents make friends quickly, Mr Hall said.

He added that there was no right or wrong when it came to the best breed of dog for those over 75, with the key things to consider being energy levels and temperament, rather than looks.

Mr Hall added: “If you come to a care home, it’s a bit like starting a new school.

“But if you’ve got a dog people flock to you, it’s easy to make friends. Before you know it you’ve got a social group around you.

“If you’re a dog living in a care home, you’re literally never alone – there’s loads of people around and everyone’s happy to see you, so it’s happy days.

“Most dogs are the ultimate optimists, they’ll get loads of treats, loads of fuss, calm people.

“Just remember treats are only one kind of reward for a dog – most are happy to receive love and attention, and that doesn’t put any weight on them – there’s no calories in a hug.”

A spokesperson from Hallmark Care Homes said: “Fluffy friends are welcome at all of our homes because they make people happy.

“We feel every attempt should be made to ensure beloved pets shouldn’t be left behind when you move into a care home.”