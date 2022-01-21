Dog rescued from mudflats using sausages dangled from drones

As part of the four-day operation, desperate searchers resorted to attaching Millie the Jack Russell’s favourite savoury snack to drones and flying them over mud flats in a bid to lure her to safety.

After she had been missing for two days Millie’s owner, Emma Oakes, was becoming increasingly worried as several sightings reported her dog running near main roads.

The extraordinary operation to locate her involved Hampshire Constabulary, the Solent Coastguard, kayakers and volunteers from Denmead Drone Search and Rescue (DDSAR).

After sightings of Millie on mud flats at Farlington Marshes near Portsmouth, DDSAR and the Coastguard were deployed with drones and kayaks to find and save the dog.

DDSAR volunteers had the innovative idea of attaching sausages to the drones in an attempt to ‘lure’ Millie to safety.

One of the volunteers, Elliot Exton, explained: “At high tide, we had two teams in a kayak try to go out to see where she was after the sighting.

“We came up with the idea to hang sausages on the drone to lure her towards the team, as it was high tide and we didn’t want to risk her drowning.

“But Millie wouldn’t cross the mud and would only stay on the grassy bits.”

Despite volunteers staying out until the early hours of Sunday morning, they were unsuccessful in luring Millie in with the savoury snacks.

Ms Oakes, a care manager, said juggling her work whilst searching for Millie had been ‘exhausting’, adding she had spent many nights worrying about her welfare.

But when Millie was finally spotted again in Havant, near Portsmouth, on Monday 17 January, Ms Oake’s father, Tony Oakes, and his border collie Jasper rushed to the scene to rescue her.

The Jack Russell ran towards the pair upon recognising them, and jumped into Mr Oakes’ arms.

A relieved Ms Oakes said: “Relief just poured over me. I’d been searching for Millie and working at the same time, I just became exhausted all of a sudden.

“It was just absolutely fantastic to have her home. When my dad rang me, I could just breath again and not have to worry everyday.

“It’s such a huge relief to finally have her home. Millie is so traumatised, bless her.

“She’s very skittish and scared of everyone who gets up close to her.”

Ms Oakes also thanked the emergency services and volunteers for their help during the search - especially the ‘fantastic’ drone team for their constant updates and maverick ideas to rescue Millie.

Mr Exton added that though it was a gruelling search for the dog, it was well worth it in the end.

He said: “We’d like to thank everyone who reported the sightings to us.

“We’re all volunteers, we don’t ask for any money, we just always want what is best for the dog.”

Solent News