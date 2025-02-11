Dolly Parton-themed musical plagued by people shouting homophobic slurs – actor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A touring Dolly Parton-themed musical has been plagued by audience members shouting homophobic slurs, a star of the show has said.

Actor Steven Webb, who plays Kevin in the musical comedy Here You Come Again, said a performance at Opera House Manchester on Wednesday was stopped “for 15 or 20 minutes” because of a woman shouting, who he said was “disgusted” to see “a gay character on stage”.

An audience member in another show was ejected for “shouting out slurs”, according to Webb.

A spokesperson for the venue said it took a “zero-tolerance policy to bullying, harassment, or any form of abusive behaviour towards our cast, crew, or staff”.

Producers of the musical said individuals who made homophobic comments “have been – and will be – ejected from the theatre immediately”.

Webb said in a video on TikTok: “The amount of audience members we have had to eject from our show due to homophobia is insane. It is insane.

“Just this week, in Manchester alone, last night (Friday February 7), we had to eject someone who was shouting out slurs.

It's crazy. It's happening nearly every single week, and it just blows my mind Actor Steven Webb

“On Wednesday (February 5), we had to stop the whole show, we had to do an entire show stop, leave the stage, because a woman was so disgusted that there was a gay character on stage.

“And she was shouting out, and then all the audience started shouting at her, and there’s a massive sort of ruckus.

“And so she eventually was ejected, and we could start again, but we were stopped for 15 or 20 minutes.

“It’s crazy. It’s happening nearly every single week, and it just blows my mind.”

He added: “London was the worst, which is crazy to me, I remember one guy who was shouting the F slur.”

A spokesperson for the Palace Theatre And Opera House said: “Our theatre team is committed to creating a safe, inclusive, and welcoming environment for everyone – both on and off the stage.

“Whilst these incidents are rare, we have a zero-tolerance policy to bullying, harassment, or any form of abusive behaviour towards our cast, crew, or staff.

“Anyone engaging in such conduct will be removed from the venue immediately. Thank you to all our theatre goers who continue to act with respect and kindness towards others.”

We stand against all forms of prejudice and are extremely proud of the inclusivity and respect which Here You Come Again celebrates Producers of Here You Come Again

In a social media post, the producers of Here You Come Again said they “condemn” the “homophobic comments and abuse directed at our company” in “the strongest way”.

“We stand against all forms of prejudice and are extremely proud of the inclusivity and respect which Here You Come Again celebrates”, the post added.

The musical played in Manchester between February 4-8 and will be staged in London later this month after a stint at Sunderland Empire.

The show contains hit songs including Jolene, 9 to 5, Islands In The Stream, I Will Always Love You and Here You Come Again.