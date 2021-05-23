‘I had my jaw broken’: The domestic abuse survivors getting free treatment from dentists to mend injuries

“I am going to my first dental appointment for work to be done on my teeth,” a domestic abuse survivor says. “After head butts, tin cans of soup were thrown at me, and more. This is such an excellent and important idea.”

The victim is one of many who will be helped by a new scheme that sees dentists offer free treatment to those who have suffered violence at the hands of their abusive partners.

A National Dentistry Register for domestic abuse victims is currently being drawn up that will comprise of dentists willing to treat those with damaged teeth sustained in injuries or as a result of coercive control.

The initiative is the brainchild of Rachel Williams. She has first-hand experience of the damage domestic abuse can inflict due to suffering life-changing injuries after her abusive husband tried to murder her with a sawn-off shotgun in the hairdresser where she worked.

Ms Williams, who was in an abusive relationship for 18 years, tells The Independent dozens of dentists are already keen to get on board despite the scheme being in its early stages.

She notes many domestic abuse survivors are unable to afford dentist treatment due to fleeing their abuser with just the “clothes on their back”.

“As a survivor, you have so much taken from you,” Ms Williams, now a leading domestic abuse campaigner, adds. “When you are with an abuser, you forget who you were as a person. You were groomed and modelled to how that abuser wants you.”

She said she had spoken to victims who say they ground their teeth “terribly” while sleeping due to anxiety. She also cited the example of one woman who had to move far away to escape her abuser and had to wait at least six months to get an NHS dentist.

“Victims may not have good teeth, either from neglect because their perpetrator has not let them visit a dentist, and also women who have bad teeth due to a violent incident.”

Ms Williams, who can no longer run or ride a bike due to the injureis she sustained when her estranged husband shot her, says she has been overwhelmed by responses from domestic abuse victims telling her what a difference free dental treatment would make to their lives.

She noted the chief executive of the British Dental Association, Martin Woodrow, has said he is keen to take part in the initiative, while a woman who is part of a community of 250 female dentists wants to get involved.

“It goes to show there a lot of kind people out there who want to help people in their journey to freedom,” Ms Williams adds. “I hope to give people hope there is light at the end of the tunnel of domestic abuse.”

After Ms Williams’ husband shot her, she later found out from case reports that her ex-husband had a history of domestic abuse and violence with a previous girlfriend. Police also found an arsenal of weapons stashed at his home.

“My teeth are falling out due to continual stress for the last six years,” another domestic abuse victim said. “Not eating, not sleeping or taking care of myself properly. Last dentist appointment, she said I am going to lose all my back teeth. I hate what this has done to me.”

A woman is killed by a current or previous partner every four days in England and Wales.

“I had my jaw broken and nerve damage and have trigeminal neuralgia due to domestic violence, which thank god has improved so much the last couple of years,” another survivor said. “But I was told my teeth would suffer badly, and they did. First few years I ground my teeth so badly from the injury that they just look awful now. I don’t have the best teeth, anyway. Really hate them. I just think well what’s on the inside is what counts.”

Tara Dorosti, a dentist who has signed up to the scheme, told The Independent she had recently helped a domestic abuse survivor whose teeth had been badly injured by her partner.

“She had been hit in the face and teeth several times,” Ms Dorosti adds. “It affected her teeth. Also, she was grinding her teeth while asleep through stress. This can cause a damaging effect on teeth and lead to pain in the jaw. She was very concerned she would lose her teeth. She seemed to think if she did lose her teeth it would be the final straw.”

The dentist said seeing the patient upset her – adding domestic abuse victims’ sleep patterns are already often affected so then suffering pain in their teeth further worsens the situation.

Ms Dorosti, who has been a dentist for 14 years, adds: “Dentists are in a good position to identify domestic abuse. Things they could look out for include patients cancelling appointments, or if they are always accompanied by their partner when they come.

“A lot of abusers hurt victims in places others can’t see, like behind the ears, and around the neck, on the head, or in the hairline. That is not the usual place for people to have cuts and bruises. As a dentist, we can see.”

She urged victims of domestic abuse to remember they can anonymously confide in their dentists who will then be able to get them help from charities or the police.

Anyone who requires help or support can contact the National Domestic Abuse Helpline which is open 24/7 365 days per year on 0808 2000 247 or via their website nationaldahelpline.org.uk