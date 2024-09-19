Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A donkey welfare charity received more donations than four leading domestic abuse charities combined, new figures show.

Data from the Charity Commission register reveals domestic abuse charities – Women’s Aid, Refuge, IDAS and SafeLives – raised far less money through donations in total than The Donkey Sanctuary.

The four domestic abuse charities were given a total of £11.3 million during the 2022 to 2023 financial year, while The Donkey Sanctuary received £51.7 million in 2022.

The statistics emerged as The Independent joined up with the charity Refuge raise £300,000 to build a safe house for survivors of domestic abuse, as part of the Brick by Brick campaign.

Ikram Dahman, from Refuge, said: “Cases of violence against women and girls are devastatingly common - on average, one woman is killed by an abusive partner or ex every five days in England and Wales and one in four women will experience domestic abuse in their lifetimes.

“But for violence against women and girls services like Refuge, insecure and insufficient funding is putting increased pressure on a sector which is experiencing an extremely high demand.”

Refuge is the largest provider of shelters for domestic abuse victims in England.

Ms Dahman said continuous economic strain makes it increasingly difficult for frontline service providers to respond to surging demand.

She warned many services for domestic abuse victims are currently at “breaking point” as she argued misconceptions of violence against women and girls and domestic abuse remain prevalent.

“One of those is the tendency to blame the survivor as a way of making excuses for abuse,” she added. “However, we must remember that there is only one person to blame for abuse - and that is the abuser.

“All survivors deserve support, and Refuge is committed to helping as many women and their children as possible rebuild their lives while working to debunk harmful societal attitudes towards domestic abuse survivors.”

Angela Kail, from think tank New Philanthropy Capital, a charity which is dedicated to improving the social sector, added: "These statistics show how difficult domestic violence charities find it to raise money.

“While the British public is very generous, organisations need media attention to raise funding. Even with more willingness to talk about domestic violence that we have seen in recent years, we still haven’t seen much more money going into the sector."

Emma Armstrong, chief executive of I Choose Freedom which runs 12 domestic abuse refuges across Surrey, argued the data suggests people do not take domestic abuse seriously enough.

She said: “I think people very naively believe the stereotype and myth that domestic abuse doesn’t happen in their local area to people they know.

“A lot of people think it only happens to certain people - they think it happens to lower-class people who are vulnerable who have mental health issues and those with low self-esteem. They think: it wouldn’t happen to me or anyone I know.”

But Ms Armstrong emphasised domestic abuse can happen to anyone regardless of their “gender, age, social background, upbringing, race, and mental health status”.

