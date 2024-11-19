Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sir Mohamed Mansour has become the latest generous donor to give to The Independent’s campaign to build safe refuges for women and children fleeing domestic abuse.

The chairman of Man Capital and former Tory treasurer said he was “proud” to support to this newspaper’s Brick by Brick appeal as he stated: “No women or children should feel unsafe in their homes.”

The Independent has partnered with leading domestic abuse charity Refuge to raise money to create two secure havens for domestic abuse survivors, including women, their children and any pets, with each £15 donation buying a brick.

More than £500,000 has flooded in so far, surpassing the initial £300,000 target thanks to generous donations from readers – including the Queen, prime minister Keir Starmer, and chief executive of NHS England Amanda Pritchard.

The campaign began with the aim of creating one safe home, which has already begun to be built – and following the generosity of all who have donated, plans are now underway for a second.

open image in gallery The chairman of Man Capital said he was ‘proud’ to support to this newspaper’s Brick by Brick appeal ( supplied )

As he became the latest to back the appeal, Sir Mohamed - a philanthropist who has donated millions to developing football academies in Ghana, Egypt and Denmark - said: “No women or children should feel unsafe in their homes.

“For that reason alone, I am proud to support and want to congratulate The Independent for their Brick by Brick campaign, which promises to help so many women and children escape from domestic abuse and rebuild their lives. To build a permanent sanctuary with a secure house is a great legacy."

The businessman’s support comes after Camilla, a longtime supporter of women escaping abusive partners, personally backed the Brick by Brick appeal.

open image in gallery Refuge chair and Independent editor-in-chief Geordie Greig visit the site of the new building ( The Independent )

An adviser to the monarch said she would “take a keen interest as the plans evolve” and described such safe spaces as “vital in providing a lifeline to those at their lowest ebb”.

Sir Keir also gave his personal backing to the campaign, vowing that he and his cabinet would donate. “I don’t only support the campaign, but I want the campaign to go on and get bigger,” he said in an interview with The Independent.

Giving her support to the appeal, Ms Pritchard highlighted the prevalence of domestic abuse faced by health staff in the UK as she condemned the “abhorrent behaviour across society”.

open image in gallery Queen Camilla, a longtime supporter of women escaping abusive partners, personally backed the Brick by Brick appeal ( Getty )

Thousands of women across the UK face danger in their own homes, but one woman is turned away every two hours from a refuge because of a lack of space or capacity.

With the campaign aiming to help change this, Dame Joanna Lumley appealed to the nation to “be a brick and buy a brick” as she lent her backing too.

Among the celebrities who have also supported the campaign are Dame Helen Mirren, Sir Patrick Stewart, Cherie Blair, Olivia Colman, David Morrissey, and Dermot O'Leary.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer also gave his personal backing to the campaign, vowing that he and his cabinet would donate ( The Independent )

