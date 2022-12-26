Domestic abuse warning as referrals rise after festive period

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Concerns have been raised the cost of living crisis is placing domestic abuse victims at grave risk this festive season, as new figures show domestic abuse referrals rise in January.

Exclusive data from the National Centre for Domestic Violence (NCDV), shared with The Independent, showed a 10 per cent rise in the number of referrals in January 2022, compared with December 2021, an increase on the six per cent rise from the year before.

Mark Groves, chief executive of the NCDV, which provides free emergency injunctions for abuse survivors, explained their referrals come from police, social services, domestic abuse helplines, refuges, medical professionals, charities as well as a small number of law firms and victims seeking help.

Kat Wilson, a senior support worker at a leading domestic abuse charity called Women’s Aid, said they witness a rise in domestic abuse victims seeking help in January.

“They tend to be trying to hold it all together over Christmas and then in January when everything opens up again, they might think this is now my chance to get out,” Ms Wilson added.

She warned it is particularly tough for women currently trapped at home with abusive partners due to spiralling living costs as she explained they are currently receiving many calls from victims voicing concerns about the cost of living crisis.

Her comments come after a recent study found domestic abuse soars by nearly 50 per cent after the England men’s football team win a World Cup game.

Ms Wilson, who works on the charity’s helpline, explained domestic abusers know there are fewer services open on Christmas Day so can start to “escalate” the abuse.

She has received many calls from women anxious about domestic abuse during the festive period in her seven years in the role, as she noted victims call up on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, as well as other times over Christmas, to report abusive and violent incidents.

The combination of financial pressures, increased alcohol consumption, families spending more time at home and the lack of services available can create a “pressure cooker” situation which compounds pre-existing patterns of domestic abuse.

She added: ”Christmas doesn’t cause domestic abuse. There are so many different tactics perpetrators can have to try and minimise what they are doing and minimise the impact of the abuse. They try to justify their abusive behaviour by blaming the other person.

“They will say: ‘If you haven’t hadn’t done that, I wouldn’t have hit you’ or ‘If you had kept the children quiet, I wouldn’t have had to shout’ or ‘If you had done the cleaning, I wouldn’t have reacted like this’.

She said often victims seek to normalise violence and abuse perpetrated by their partner as they become accustomed to their mistreatment.

Ms Wilson explained Women’s Aid services remain open over Christmas as she urged victims to “reach out for help” and family members and friends to get in touch if they are worried about someone.

Amara* said her abusive ex-partner has made violent threats to herself and her family at Christmas, becoming more “erratic” during the festive period.

The domestic abuse victim, who has been supported by Refuge, England’s largest provider of shelters for domestic abuse victims, added he would show up at her door unexpectedly trying to “force his way in” or “wait until when no one else was around to say really spiteful things like ‘your child would be better off if you were dead’”.

Amara, who has one child with her ex-partner, recalled one Christmas when her abusive ex-partner managed to track her down by looking through the windows of all the houses and spotting an item of her son’s clothes.

She explained it reached the point where she would not spend Christmas at home due to being too fearful of him - adding this caused a great deal of “strain and stress”.

Amara said she experienced emotional, sexual and financial abuse as well as physical violence during their relationship.

His behaviour ramped up after their relationship ended and he spent eight years stalking and harassing her, she added, explaining she was forced to go into a domestic abuse shelter run by Refuge at one point.

Amara, who now has a stalking protection order against her ex, added: “I couldn't stay in a refuge in my hometown because of the risk to other people there if he had found it. He made threats about setting things on fire and threats to other people.

“The Christmas that was most difficult was when we were in a refuge for part of it.”

Amara, who is from the midlands, said at one point he followed her 900 miles abroad to another country in a bid to track her down.

“I really have to debate on whether I want to go home or not for this Christmas because although he no longer lives in my hometown, his friends and family still do and very much know what I look like and what my son looks like,” she added.

Between two and three women are murdered each week by their partners or ex-partners in England and Wales.

I couldn’t stay in a refuge in my hometown because of the risk to other people there if he had found it. He made threats about setting things on fire and threats to other people. Amara

Mandip Ghai, a senior legal officer at Rights of Women, a leading women’s rights legal charity, said: “I have spoken to women who are anxious to avoid the abusive father turning up at the door and shouting and being aggressive at Christmas time.”

Ms Ghai, who has worked there for eight years, said some women have been “bombarded” with contact from abusive ex-partners - with this also occurring during the festive period.

“Christmas presents an opportunity to assert control even if she has left him,” Ms Ghai, whose charity provides women with free and confidential legal advice, said. “There is also that fear if there is an incident of abuse, Christmas will be ruined for the children. That is something survivors want to avoid.”

The former family law solicitor said women who are concerned about fathers or relatives “who drink excessively or have substance issues” who their children spend unaccompanied time with may be particularly worried at Christmas.

*Amara’s name has been changed to protect her identity

Anyone who requires help or support can contact the National Domestic Abuse Helpline which is open 24/7 365 days per year on 0808 2000 247 or via their website nationaldahelpline.org.uk