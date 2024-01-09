Domestic abuse victims to be given up to £2,500 to support fleeing partners

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Domestic abuse victims will be given up to £2,500 to help them escape their perpetrator under a new government scheme.

The Home Office has unveiled a £2million pot for survivors who lack the money to escape their abusive partner.

Victims can claim a payment of up to £500 for staples like food and nappies or apply for up to £2,500 to go towards housing costs. The payments will be available from 31 January.

Minister for victims and safeguarding Laura Farris said: “Women leave abusive partners at what is often the lowest point in their lives. The most common issues - kids, lack of money and confidence, fear of reprisal - keep so many victims locked into dangerous and harmful situations for far too long.

“I am proud this fund has helped over 600 people to escape their abusers and find safety and hope this additional £2 million will help hundreds more find peace and rebuild their lives.”

Previous research reported by The Independent found nearly three quarters of domestic abuse victims say the spiralling cost of living crisis has stopped them escaping their abusive partner or made it trickier for them to flee.

Domestic abuse commissioner for England and Wales Nicole Jacobs said: “It will be a lifeline for many, helping victims to flee abuse and rebuild their lives.

“I hope to see this critical funding reach as many victims and survivors as possible, including those who face the most significant barriers to support.”

The scheme, which will go on until March 2025, will be rolled out through a network of local frontline services in England and Wales.

Farah Nazeer, chief executive of Women’s Aid, said: “Domestic abuse affects a huge number of people, many of whom face additional challenges when it comes to receiving the life-changing support that they need.”

Ms Nazeer explained over three quarters of applicants during last year’s pilot of the fund used their money to replace or buy essential items after escaping their abuser with no money.

“By allowing more survivors to escape their abusers, we are taking steps in the right direction to building a society in which domestic abuse is no longer tolerated,” she added.

Anyone who requires help or support can contact the National Domestic Abuse Helpline which is open 24/7 365 days per year on 0808 2000 247 or via their website https://www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk/